Two Men Killed, One Critically Injured Following Shooting in East London, Police Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two men died and one was seriously injured in a shooting in east London on Tuesday, the UK Metropolitan Police said, adding that an... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

Police received reports of a fight and shooting at Henley Road in the town of Ilford in east London at 00:16 local time (23:16 GMT on Monday). Police officers found three males with gunshot injuries at the scene.Due to the investigation, the roads near the scene are blocked. There have been no arrests yet, according to the statement.

