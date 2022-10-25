Two Men Killed, One Critically Injured Following Shooting in East London, Police Say

International
Live From Downing Street as Rishi Sunak Takes Over as UK’s Latest Prime Minister
World
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two men died and one was seriously injured in a shooting in east London on Tuesday, the UK Metropolitan Police said, adding that an... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
09:56 GMT 25.10.2022
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinAmbulances are parked at the emergency arrival at Charing Cross hospital in London, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two men died and one was seriously injured in a shooting in east London on Tuesday, the UK Metropolitan Police said, adding that an investigation was currently underway.
Police received reports of a fight and shooting at Henley Road in the town of Ilford in east London at 00:16 local time (23:16 GMT on Monday). Police officers found three males with gunshot injuries at the scene.
"An investigation is ongoing after two males were fatally shot, and a third left critically injured, following an incident in Ilford," the police said in a statement.
Due to the investigation, the roads near the scene are blocked. There have been no arrests yet, according to the statement.
