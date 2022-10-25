https://sputniknews.com/20221025/two-men-killed-one-critically-injured-following-shooting-in-east-london-police-say-1102609957.html
Two Men Killed, One Critically Injured Following Shooting in East London, Police Say
Two Men Killed, One Critically Injured Following Shooting in East London, Police Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two men died and one was seriously injured in a shooting in east London on Tuesday, the UK Metropolitan Police said, adding that an... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T09:56+0000
2022-10-25T09:56+0000
2022-10-25T09:56+0000
world
uk
london
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083389797_0:191:2964:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_066d29288264b8ff0fa9770b34184eae.jpg
Police received reports of a fight and shooting at Henley Road in the town of Ilford in east London at 00:16 local time (23:16 GMT on Monday). Police officers found three males with gunshot injuries at the scene.Due to the investigation, the roads near the scene are blocked. There have been no arrests yet, according to the statement.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083389797_118:0:2847:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b46272832801ae2ef31cc97628391d88.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, london, shooting
Two Men Killed, One Critically Injured Following Shooting in East London, Police Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two men died and one was seriously injured in a shooting in east London on Tuesday, the UK Metropolitan Police said, adding that an investigation was currently underway.
Police received reports of a fight and shooting
at Henley Road in the town of Ilford in east London at 00:16 local time (23:16 GMT on Monday). Police officers found three males with gunshot injuries at the scene.
"An investigation is ongoing after two males were fatally shot, and a third left critically injured, following an incident in Ilford," the police said in a statement.
Due to the investigation, the roads near the scene are blocked. There have been no arrests yet, according to the statement.