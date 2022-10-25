International
Live From Downing Street as Rishi Sunak Takes Over as UK’s Latest Prime Minister
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/to-ward-off-evil-state-chief-in-india-gets-whipped-in-diwali-ritual-1102606223.html
To Ward Off Evil, State Chief in India Gets Whipped in Diwali Ritual
To Ward Off Evil, State Chief in India Gets Whipped in Diwali Ritual
Whipping or flogging as part of religious rituals is common in many Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T10:02+0000
2022-10-25T10:02+0000
india
chhattisgarh
diwali
diwali
ritual
religious ritual
tradition
whipping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102610506_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d2e03265daf7533384e6635eb02ef2c5.jpg
The chief minister of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, got whipped on his hand as part of a traditional religious ritual.The ritual is a part of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' (Worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati), performed on Diwali, which was celebrated across India the day before. Though some Indians consider it an act of superstition, the tradition has continued for centuries.This is not the first time Baghel has participated in this ritual: last year, he visited the village of Jajangiri in the Durg district for the same thing.
chhattisgarh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102610506_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e4db481a607f9d5d4bd52aaa512eda2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chhattisgarh, diwali, diwali, ritual, religious ritual, tradition, whipping
chhattisgarh, diwali, diwali, ritual, religious ritual, tradition, whipping

To Ward Off Evil, State Chief in India Gets Whipped in Diwali Ritual

10:02 GMT 25.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / PRAKASH SINGHIndia's Chhattisgarh state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (R), Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (C) and Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant (L) attend a joint conference of states chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, in New Delhi on April 30, 2022.
India's Chhattisgarh state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (R), Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (C) and Goa’s chief minister Pramod Sawant (L) attend a joint conference of states chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, in New Delhi on April 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / PRAKASH SINGH
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Whipping or flogging as part of religious rituals is common in many Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
The chief minister of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, got whipped on his hand as part of a traditional religious ritual.
The ritual is a part of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' (Worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati), performed on Diwali, which was celebrated across India the day before.

It is believed that taking blows on the hand brings good luck and averts evil.

Though some Indians consider it an act of superstition, the tradition has continued for centuries.
This is not the first time Baghel has participated in this ritual: last year, he visited the village of Jajangiri in the Durg district for the same thing.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала