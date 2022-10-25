https://sputniknews.com/20221025/to-ward-off-evil-state-chief-in-india-gets-whipped-in-diwali-ritual-1102606223.html

To Ward Off Evil, State Chief in India Gets Whipped in Diwali Ritual

Whipping or flogging as part of religious rituals is common in many Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

The chief minister of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, got whipped on his hand as part of a traditional religious ritual.The ritual is a part of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' (Worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati), performed on Diwali, which was celebrated across India the day before. Though some Indians consider it an act of superstition, the tradition has continued for centuries.This is not the first time Baghel has participated in this ritual: last year, he visited the village of Jajangiri in the Durg district for the same thing.

