https://sputniknews.com/20221025/to-ward-off-evil-state-chief-in-india-gets-whipped-in-diwali-ritual-1102606223.html
To Ward Off Evil, State Chief in India Gets Whipped in Diwali Ritual
To Ward Off Evil, State Chief in India Gets Whipped in Diwali Ritual
Whipping or flogging as part of religious rituals is common in many Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T10:02+0000
2022-10-25T10:02+0000
2022-10-25T10:02+0000
india
chhattisgarh
diwali
diwali
ritual
religious ritual
tradition
whipping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102610506_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d2e03265daf7533384e6635eb02ef2c5.jpg
The chief minister of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, got whipped on his hand as part of a traditional religious ritual.The ritual is a part of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' (Worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati), performed on Diwali, which was celebrated across India the day before. Though some Indians consider it an act of superstition, the tradition has continued for centuries.This is not the first time Baghel has participated in this ritual: last year, he visited the village of Jajangiri in the Durg district for the same thing.
chhattisgarh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102610506_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e4db481a607f9d5d4bd52aaa512eda2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
chhattisgarh, diwali, diwali, ritual, religious ritual, tradition, whipping
chhattisgarh, diwali, diwali, ritual, religious ritual, tradition, whipping
To Ward Off Evil, State Chief in India Gets Whipped in Diwali Ritual
Whipping or flogging as part of religious rituals is common in many Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
The chief minister of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, got whipped on his hand as part of a traditional religious ritual.
The ritual is a part of 'Gauri-Gaura Puja' (Worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati), performed on Diwali, which was celebrated across India the day before.
It is believed that taking blows on the hand brings good luck and averts evil.
Though some Indians consider it an act of superstition, the tradition has continued for centuries.
This is not the first time Baghel has participated in this ritual: last year, he visited the village of Jajangiri in the Durg district for the same thing.