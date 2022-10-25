https://sputniknews.com/20221025/sunak-tapped-as-pm-cpc-congress-wraps-palestinian-general-strike-1102591269.html

Sunak Tapped as PM, CPC Congress Wraps, Palestinian General Strike

Christopher Helali, doctoral candidate in philosophy and China Government Scholar for Sino-US Cultural Communication at Tongji University, discusses the conclusion of the Communist Party of China 20th Congress, the drama around Hu Jintao’s exit from (and return to) the congress, the surprising lack of women on the new CPC leadership team, a new approach to Taiwan by Beijing, and Europe’s hesitancy to break with China upon Washington’s request.Economist and radio show host Jack Rasmus discusses across-the-board math and reading deficiencies in the US, COVID cases on the rise with no government relief in sight, the instability of the global economy, the Trump Organization’s criminal fraud trial, Portland mayor’s attempt to sweep the homeless crisis under the rug, and the ongoing saga of Elon Musk and Twitter.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled discusses trends among US localities to silence anti-Zionist and BDS activism, why the redefinition of antisemitism should concern people, and the general strike in the West Bank and how it relates to upcoming Israeli elections.The Misfits also discuss the fallout of the attack of Salman Rushdie, an anti-Semitic demonstration in LA inspired by Kanye West, and a funding crisis at the National Labor Relations Board.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

