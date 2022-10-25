https://sputniknews.com/20221025/school-board-member-accuses-rival-of-stealing-signs-demanding-he-resign-for-previous-theft-charge-1102655124.html

School Board Member Accuses Rival of Stealing Signs Demanding He Resign for Previous Theft Charge

An Ohio school board member who was convicted in June of stealing pine shavings from a Tractor Supply Co. store has been arrested for allegedly stealing yard signs that were demanding his resignation for the previous theft conviction.Scott Hamilton has served on the Canton Local Board of Education for nearly 30 years. In June, he was arrested for stealing 166 bales of pine shavings from a Tractor Supply Co. store in Massillon, Ohio, over multiple trips from January to May 2022. Because of the value of the merchandise stolen, $1,031, Hamilton was originally charged with a felony, which would have made him ineligible to serve on the board. However, he pleaded no contest and the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.Nevertheless, the school board approved a non-binding resolution calling for Hamilton to resign his post, but he refused, though he did step down as board president. That led some residents and fellow board member Chris Cole to put out lawn signs demanding that Hamilton resign.Now, Hamilton is accused of stealing those signs, resulting in his second theft charge in less than a year. Cole, a long-time rival of Hamilton, made the complaint to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office in Canton Municipal Court. Maj. C.J. Stantz of the Sheriff's staff told the Akron Beacon Journal that Hamilton has been summoned to court. “It looks like we took the complaint and did an investigation,” Stantz said.Hamilton allegedly stole the signs off of lawns in Canton Township and the City of Canton. The pine shavings case may affect sentencing in this new case if Hamilton is found guilty, Jason Reese, the lead prosecutor for the Canton Law Department told the Beacon Journal. The new charges may also cause the Massillon court to reimpose any suspended penalties Hamilton received as part of his plea deal in the pine shavings case.According to school board member Rick Knight, the board does not have the power to force Hamilton’s removal.Cole and Hamilton’s long rivalry first gained media attention when Hamilton opposed renewing the contract of Cole's wife, Erin Cole, as the volleyball coach of Canton South High School. Hamilton cited unspecified complaints about favoritism and bullying. During that incident, multiple volleyball players and residents spoke on behalf of Erin Cole, but she was removed by a 2-1 vote.Since then, Chris Cole has led the charge to remove Hamilton after his first theft conviction. “We don't want a convicted thief that represents the interest of our kids in Canton Local,” Cole said.Hamilton’s attorney, Daniel Funk, who also represented him in the pine shavings case, has not commented publicly on the latest theft charge.Politics, it seems, is just as cutthroat and melodramatic on school boards as it is at the highest levels. If he does not resign, Hamilton will be up for reelection in November 2025.

