Russian Dodo Pizza Chain to Conquer Taste Buds of Nigerian Customers

Having entered Nigeria a few years ago, the Russian restaurant chain Dodo Pizza aims to win over African countries by adapting to local tastes.

Widely present on the international scene, Dodo Pizza, the largest pizza chain in Russia and one of Europe's fastest-growing restaurant chains, focused in 2022 on gaining a foothold in Africa, particularly in Nigeria. In an interview with Sputnik, representatives of the company noted the potential of this market and highlighted the specifics of the business on the continent.Why Nigeria?The first Dodo Pizza restaurants opened in Africa's largest economy in 2019. By the end of 2022, the Russian company expects the business to become the largest one in its foreign portfolio.In 2018, the company was approached by Krispy Kreme entrepreneurs in Nigeria, and planned to reach its stated goals in just four years, that is by the end of this year. At the time, it was determined to "diversify" its market and compete with the Domino's chain. While calling the Nigerian market "fairly young, with a limited delivery system," Dodo Pizza pointed out that Nigeria surpassed South Africa in terms of GDP in 2014.In addition to the rapidly growing manufacturing, finance, service, and technology industries in the country, there are several professional franchises.‘Gaining a Foothold’ in AfricaAfrica has a considerable market with few global players, offering Dodo Pizza the "chance to gain a foothold in the region," the company’s representative continued.Other Factors to Consider When AdaptingAlthough the context was rather positive and locals were willing to open their market, Dodo has had to face some difficulties.A Pizza with Platanus and... ShawarmaWhether in Nigeria or the United Kingdom, Dodo Pizza makes products according to customer preferences, which vary greatly from one individual to another, the company explained. So, the company has had to adapt their menu to local tastes.

