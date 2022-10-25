https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russia-warns-nato-that-ukraine-could-use-dirty-bomb-soon-1102589889.html

Russia Warns NATO That Ukraine Could Use 'Dirty Bomb' Soon

Russia Warns NATO That Ukraine Could Use 'Dirty Bomb' Soon

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian Defense... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T08:28+0000

2022-10-25T08:28+0000

2022-10-25T08:28+0000

fault lines

ukraine

nato

ufo

congress

donald trump

joe biden

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102589743_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe388e503af0ac147c3e433ea70e8039.png

Russia warns NATO that Ukraine could use 'dirty bomb' soon On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian Ministry of Defense's warning that Ukraine could use a 'dirty bomb' in the near future.

Dave Beaty - UFO expertMark Sleboda - International political and military analystKim Iverson - Political pundit and analystIn the first hour of Fault Lines, the hosts were joined by UFO expert Dave Beaty to discuss the upcoming congressional testimony regarding a string of UFO sightings that have left the public, and members of Congress, perturbed by their existence.In the second hour of the show, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss to the prospect of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" and Kiev's attempts to drag NATO into a direct military confrontation with Moscow.In the last hour of the show, the hosts were joined by Kim Iverson to discuss a wide-range of domestic topics, including the prospective campaign for the presidency by Donald Trump and the current problems with the Biden administration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

ukraine, nato, ufo, congress, donald trump, joe biden, аудио, radio