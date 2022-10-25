International
Live From Downing Street as Rishi Sunak Takes Over as UK’s Latest Prime Minister
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russia-warns-nato-that-ukraine-could-use-dirty-bomb-soon-1102589889.html
Russia Warns NATO That Ukraine Could Use 'Dirty Bomb' Soon
Russia Warns NATO That Ukraine Could Use 'Dirty Bomb' Soon
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian Defense... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T08:28+0000
2022-10-25T08:28+0000
fault lines
ukraine
nato
ufo
congress
donald trump
joe biden
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102589743_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe388e503af0ac147c3e433ea70e8039.png
Russia warns NATO that Ukraine could use 'dirty bomb' soon
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian Ministry of Defense's warning that Ukraine could use a 'dirty bomb' in the near future.
Dave Beaty - UFO expertMark Sleboda - International political and military analystKim Iverson - Political pundit and analystIn the first hour of Fault Lines, the hosts were joined by UFO expert Dave Beaty to discuss the upcoming congressional testimony regarding a string of UFO sightings that have left the public, and members of Congress, perturbed by their existence.In the second hour of the show, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss to the prospect of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" and Kiev's attempts to drag NATO into a direct military confrontation with Moscow.In the last hour of the show, the hosts were joined by Kim Iverson to discuss a wide-range of domestic topics, including the prospective campaign for the presidency by Donald Trump and the current problems with the Biden administration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102589743_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f812f9f4ee4d5297e1cb7ae2f1acc338.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, nato, ufo, congress, donald trump, joe biden, аудио, radio
ukraine, nato, ufo, congress, donald trump, joe biden, аудио, radio

Russia Warns NATO That Ukraine Could Use 'Dirty Bomb' Soon

08:28 GMT 25.10.2022
Fault Lines
Russia warns NATO that Ukraine could use 'dirty bomb' soon
Subscribe
International
India
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian Defense Ministry's warning that Ukraine could use a 'dirty bomb' in the near future.
Dave Beaty - UFO expert
Mark Sleboda - International political and military analyst
Kim Iverson - Political pundit and analyst
In the first hour of Fault Lines, the hosts were joined by UFO expert Dave Beaty to discuss the upcoming congressional testimony regarding a string of UFO sightings that have left the public, and members of Congress, perturbed by their existence.
In the second hour of the show, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss to the prospect of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" and Kiev's attempts to drag NATO into a direct military confrontation with Moscow.
In the last hour of the show, the hosts were joined by Kim Iverson to discuss a wide-range of domestic topics, including the prospective campaign for the presidency by Donald Trump and the current problems with the Biden administration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала