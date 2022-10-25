https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russia-warns-nato-that-ukraine-could-use-dirty-bomb-soon-1102589889.html
Russia Warns NATO That Ukraine Could Use 'Dirty Bomb' Soon
Russia warns NATO that Ukraine could use 'dirty bomb' soon
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian Ministry of Defense's warning that Ukraine could use a 'dirty bomb' in the near future.
Dave Beaty - UFO expert
Mark Sleboda - International political and military analyst
Kim Iverson - Political pundit and analyst
In the first hour of Fault Lines, the hosts were joined by UFO expert Dave Beaty to discuss the upcoming congressional testimony regarding a string of UFO sightings that have left the public, and members of Congress, perturbed by their existence.
In the second hour of the show, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss to the prospect of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" and Kiev's attempts to drag NATO into a direct military confrontation with Moscow.
In the last hour of the show, the hosts were joined by Kim Iverson to discuss a wide-range of domestic topics, including the prospective campaign for the presidency by Donald Trump and the current problems with the Biden administration.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian Defense Ministry's warning that Ukraine could use a 'dirty bomb' in the near future.
Mark Sleboda - International political and military analyst
Kim Iverson - Political pundit and analyst
In the first hour of Fault Lines, the hosts were joined by UFO expert Dave Beaty to discuss the upcoming congressional testimony regarding a string of UFO sightings that have left the public, and members of Congress, perturbed by their existence.
In the second hour of the show, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss to the prospect of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" and Kiev's attempts to drag NATO into a direct military confrontation with Moscow.
In the last hour of the show, the hosts were joined by Kim Iverson to discuss a wide-range of domestic topics, including the prospective campaign for the presidency by Donald Trump and the current problems with the Biden administration.
