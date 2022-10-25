https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russia-iran-discuss-oil-petroleum-product-supplies---energy-ministry-1102654016.html

Russia, Iran Discuss Oil, Petroleum Product Supplies - Energy Ministry

Russia, Iran Discuss Oil, Petroleum Product Supplies - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji have discussed cooperation on the supply of oil and petroleum... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T21:25+0000

2022-10-25T21:25+0000

2022-10-25T21:25+0000

world

gas exporting countries forum (gecf)

russia

iran

oil

gas

gazprom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102894/69/1028946993_0:166:2505:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_bb06d3d40981b8ffd6bac330b2ad422d.jpg

"The parties discussed the preparation for the meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission, as well as cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including the supply of oil and petroleum products," the statement read.Shulginov and Owji also discussed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation between Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). The counterparts also touched upon issues of cooperation in the electric power industry, including the participation of Russian companies in the construction of a number of power generation facilities in Iran.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in October that Russia and Iran are working on the details for the implementation of swap oil and gas supplies. The agreement on swap supplies with Iran could cover 5 million tonnes of oil and up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year at its first stage.In July, Russian energy giant Gazprom and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation worth $40 billion. As part of the deal, the companies pledged to explore the possibility of interaction on the development of Iranian fields, the implementation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and the construction of gas pipelines. Iran soon announced its plans to buy 9 million cubic meters of Russian gas, which will be delivered through the territory of Azerbaijan.

https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russian-energy-minister-says-price-cap-on-gas-may-destabilize-global-energy-market-1102617130.html

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gas exporting countries forum (gecf), russia, iran, oil, gas, gazprom