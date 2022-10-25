https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russia-creates-hope-for-asia-to-withstand-us-led-nato-pakistani-expert-says-1102628670.html

Russia Creates Hope for Asia to Withstand US-Led NATO, Pakistani Expert Says

Russia Creates Hope for Asia to Withstand US-Led NATO, Pakistani Expert Says

Moscow has played a crucial role in stabilizing conflict-ridden countries like Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan, among others. Earlier this month, describing Asia... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T19:03+0000

2022-10-25T19:03+0000

2022-10-25T19:03+0000

opinion & analysis

pakistan

russia

oil

us

nato

south asia

war in afghanistan

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090265635_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9061995c7bb8a82b4be582e0183c70b5.jpg

Russia has created hope for South Asian countries that US and NATO forces cannot impose their will on political decision-making, defense, and security, Muhammad Athar Javed, a Pakistani expert, observed.The director general of Pakistan House, a Denmark/Pakistan-based think tank focusing on international affairs, reckoned that Russia is an important country for Pakistan. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, declared Pakistan as one of Moscow’s priority partners in Southeast Asia.The Pakistani expert emphasized that Russia prefers to engage with countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, rather than inflating conflict, as the US and NATO have done in these regions.“The US has been engaging more in conflicts in the Middle East, in South Asia, in Afghanistan. Russia hasn't done this. Russia has reversed that idea,” Muhammad Athar Javed told Sputnik.Javed also noted the constructive role played by Russia in Afghanistan in engaging the Taliban.US-led NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, ending 20 years of occupation of the land-locked South Asian country. Russia is engaged in the multinational negotiation process to establish peace in post-war Afghanistan.The Pakistani expert pointed out that “peace was not the intention of the US” when they entered Afghanistan. “And that makes a great difference for Russia to play a positive role in South Asia,” he underlined.Highlighting Moscow’s crucial role in the economic and trade domain in South Asia, the director general of Pakistan House mentioned recent oil purchases by Indian refiners without the threat of Western sanctions. The Narendra Modi government allowed state-run refiners to purchase oil in the "national interests." Russia became the second largest oil supplier to India in September as New Delhi ramped up the purchase of “discounted” Russian oil.

russia

south asia

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, russia, oil, us, nato, south asia, war in afghanistan, afghanistan