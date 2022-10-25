https://sputniknews.com/20221025/roscosmos-progress-ms-20-raises-iss-orbit-by-880-meters-taking-station-away-from-debris-1102599834.html
Roscosmos: Progress MS-20 Raises ISS Orbit by 880 Meters, Taking Station Away From Debris
Roscosmos: Progress MS-20 Raises ISS Orbit by 880 Meters, Taking Station Away From Debris
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), has raised the altitude of the ISS orbit by 880 meters...
"The engines of the spacecraft docked to the Zvezda service module of the ISS Russian segment were turned on at 03:25 a.m. Moscow time and gave out an impulse of 0.5 m/s. As a result of the maneuver, the average altitude of the station's orbit increased by 880 meters," Roscosmos said.Earlier, NASA reported that the Progress MS-20 led the station away from a possible collision with space debris. The spacecraft helped to avoid approaching the expected trajectory of the Russian satellite Cosmos-1408 debris, which could fly five kilometers from the station.
Roscosmos: Progress MS-20 Raises ISS Orbit by 880 Meters, Taking Station Away From Debris
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), has raised the altitude of the ISS orbit by 880 meters during a maneuver to avoid space debris, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.
"The engines of the spacecraft docked to the Zvezda service module of the ISS Russian segment were turned on at 03:25 a.m. Moscow time and gave out an impulse of 0.5 m/s. As a result of the maneuver, the average altitude of the station's orbit increased by 880 meters," Roscosmos said.
Earlier, NASA reported that the Progress MS-20
led the station away from a possible collision with space debris.
The spacecraft helped to avoid approaching the expected trajectory of the Russian satellite Cosmos-1408 debris, which could fly five kilometers from the station.