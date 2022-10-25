International
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/qatar-emir-blasts-unprecedented-campaign-of-criticism-over-fifa-world-cup-1102612338.html
Qatar Emir Blasts Unprecedented Campaign of Criticism Over FIFA World Cup
Qatar Emir Blasts Unprecedented Campaign of Criticism Over FIFA World Cup
Qatar has spent billions of dollars on constructing stadiums and other infrastructure for the World Cup, including the Doha Metro. But the tiny Arab nation of... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T12:31+0000
2022-10-25T12:31+0000
fifa world cup 2022
2022 fifa world cup
fifa world cup
world cup
qatar
gianni infantino
sport
sport
football
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102618699_0:0:3163:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_c446420a11f61be80172e1ad2717d041.jpg
On Tuesday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hit out at the "unprecedented" wave of criticism the country has faced since it won the right to host the Arab world's first-ever football World Cup.Sheikh Tamim went on to term the campaign "slanderous," "fabricated," and "full of double standards."Sheikh Tamim added that the campaign against Qatar included "fabrications and double standards that were so ferocious that it has unfortunately prompted many people to question the real reasons and motives behind the campaign."Western media outlets and organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have severely slammed alleged abuse of foreign workers in Qatar, while also highlighting claims of mistreatment filed by LGBTQ people.According to foreign media reports, there has been widespread oppression of migrant workers in the country: not only were they underpaid, but also faced inhumane living conditions at construction sites while building stadiums for the biggest football spectacle in the world.As for LGBTQ matters, same-sex relationships are officially illegal in Qatar: if a person of any faith other than Islam is caught in the act, they face a prison term of up to three years; if the person is a Muslim, it could result in the death penalty.
https://sputniknews.com/20221020/one-month-to-world-cup-how-western-media-demonizes-qatar-1102447925.html
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102618699_58:0:2789:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1b0a3280aea7141a2af101d613f3254.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fifa world cup 2022, 2022 fifa world cup, fifa world cup, world cup, qatar, gianni infantino, sport, sport, football, football, tournament, homosexuality, homosexuality, sheikh tamim bin hamad al thani
fifa world cup 2022, 2022 fifa world cup, fifa world cup, world cup, qatar, gianni infantino, sport, sport, football, football, tournament, homosexuality, homosexuality, sheikh tamim bin hamad al thani

Qatar Emir Blasts Unprecedented Campaign of Criticism Over FIFA World Cup

12:31 GMT 25.10.2022
© AP Photo / Vyacheslav ProkofyevThe Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
© AP Photo / Vyacheslav Prokofyev
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Qatar has spent billions of dollars on constructing stadiums and other infrastructure for the World Cup, including the Doha Metro. But the tiny Arab nation of 1.6 million people has often been criticized for its track record on LGBTQ and women’s rights, as well as treatment of foreign workers, including from India and Nepal.
On Tuesday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hit out at the "unprecedented" wave of criticism the country has faced since it won the right to host the Arab world's first-ever football World Cup.
Sheikh Tamim went on to term the campaign "slanderous," "fabricated," and "full of double standards."
"Since we won the honor of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced," the Qatari emir said in a televised speech to the nation.
Sheikh Tamim added that the campaign against Qatar included "fabrications and double standards that were so ferocious that it has unfortunately prompted many people to question the real reasons and motives behind the campaign."
Qatari folk art group welcomes tourists at Doha Port during the launch of a new temporary passenger terminal as Qatar works to increase the number of cruise ships making calls in the Gulf state, in the Qatari capital Doha, on October 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2022
World
One Month to World Cup: How Western Media Demonizes Qatar
20 October, 10:26 GMT
Western media outlets and organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have severely slammed alleged abuse of foreign workers in Qatar, while also highlighting claims of mistreatment filed by LGBTQ people.
According to foreign media reports, there has been widespread oppression of migrant workers in the country: not only were they underpaid, but also faced inhumane living conditions at construction sites while building stadiums for the biggest football spectacle in the world.
As for LGBTQ matters, same-sex relationships are officially illegal in Qatar: if a person of any faith other than Islam is caught in the act, they face a prison term of up to three years; if the person is a Muslim, it could result in the death penalty.

Despite the criticism, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino recently said that the World Cup in Qatar will be the "best ever."

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала