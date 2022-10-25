International
The president of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo has arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Umaro Sissoco Embalo - his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau who is also chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - are holding a meeting in Moscow. The talks are expected to cover a wide range of subjects, including bilateral relations and international agenda.The two leaders will also discuss developing ties between Russia and ECOWAS, including preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in July 2023, in St Petersburg.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow

11:53 GMT 25.10.2022
The president of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo has arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Umaro Sissoco Embalo - his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau who is also chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - are holding a meeting in Moscow.
The talks are expected to cover a wide range of subjects, including bilateral relations and international agenda.
The two leaders will also discuss developing ties between Russia and ECOWAS, including preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in July 2023, in St Petersburg.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
