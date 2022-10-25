https://sputniknews.com/20221025/president-putin-and-guinea-bissaus-embalo-hold-meeting-in-moscow--1102601991.html

President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow

President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow

The president of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo has arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T11:53+0000

2022-10-25T11:53+0000

2022-10-25T11:53+0000

russia

guinea-bissau

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100966601_0:0:3063:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c4a841e14da1de19dd9571370d3a0c.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Umaro Sissoco Embalo - his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau who is also chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - are holding a meeting in Moscow. The talks are expected to cover a wide range of subjects, including bilateral relations and international agenda.The two leaders will also discuss developing ties between Russia and ECOWAS, including preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in July 2023, in St Petersburg.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

guinea-bissau

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow 2022-10-25T11:53+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

guinea-bissau, russia, vladimir putin, видео