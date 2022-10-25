https://sputniknews.com/20221025/president-putin-and-guinea-bissaus-embalo-hold-meeting-in-moscow--1102601991.html
President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow
President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow
The president of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo has arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T11:53+0000
2022-10-25T11:53+0000
2022-10-25T11:53+0000
russia
guinea-bissau
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100966601_0:0:3063:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c4a841e14da1de19dd9571370d3a0c.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Umaro Sissoco Embalo - his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau who is also chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - are holding a meeting in Moscow. The talks are expected to cover a wide range of subjects, including bilateral relations and international agenda.The two leaders will also discuss developing ties between Russia and ECOWAS, including preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in July 2023, in St Petersburg.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
guinea-bissau
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100966601_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ecaada21531079a09960842bd45487b.jpg
President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow
President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow
2022-10-25T11:53+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
guinea-bissau, russia, vladimir putin, видео
guinea-bissau, russia, vladimir putin, видео
President Putin and Guinea-Bissau's Embalo Hold Meeting in Moscow
The president of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo has arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Umaro Sissoco Embalo - his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau who is also chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - are holding a meeting in Moscow.
The talks are expected to cover a wide range of subjects, including bilateral relations and international agenda.
The two leaders will also discuss developing ties between Russia and ECOWAS, including preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in July 2023, in St Petersburg.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!