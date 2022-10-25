https://sputniknews.com/20221025/one-dead-dozens-injured-in-sudanese-protest-on-coup-anniversary---medics-1102652816.html

One Dead, Dozens Injured in Sudanese Protest on Coup Anniversary - Medics

One Dead, Dozens Injured in Sudanese Protest on Coup Anniversary - Medics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed and dozens injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Sudan, the opposition Central Committee of... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Sudan was engulfed by mass opposition protests timed to the first anniversary of the military coup, as a result of which Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted from his post.According to local media, tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters took part in demonstrations across the country. Peaceful protests were coordinated with the military, but gradually they escalated into clashes.In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Hamdok, the release of all political prisoners, the holding of elections in July 2023, and the hand over of power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.Weekly protests against military rule have continued in Sudan, resulting in dozens of deaths.

