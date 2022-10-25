https://sputniknews.com/20221025/netizens-slam-provocative-gestures-during-beating-the-retreat-ceremony-at-indo-pakistan-border-1102602108.html
Netizens Slam Provocative Gestures During 'Beating the Retreat' Ceremony at Indo-Pakistan Border
Netizens Slam Provocative Gestures During 'Beating the Retreat' Ceremony at Indo-Pakistan Border
The Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Force (BSF) traditionally exchange candies on major festive occasions such as Holi, Diwali, Eid, and... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T08:11+0000
2022-10-25T08:11+0000
2022-10-25T08:21+0000
india
bsf
indian border security force (bsf)
pakistan
pakistan
pakistan rangers
gesture
border
border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102605947_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a491d88b05f7be46103c3f2b6b9c5879.jpg
'Beating the Retreat' is the daily event witnessed in the evening at Wagah, the army outpost on the Indo-Pakistani border between the cities of Amritsar in India and and Lahore in Pakistan. Just before sunset, soldiers from the Indian and Pakistan military meet at this border post to engage in a half-hour display of military camaraderie and showmanship. The ceremony has been held since 1959 and includes closing the international gates and lowering the flags of both countries. The aggressive gestures didn't go down well with a section of netizens, who felt the ceremony should not be held at all."No one wants war but at the same time no one wants peace with Pakistan," another added.A third declared that it was a military ritual which could never be understood by civilians.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102605947_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77645d7242baa8cfd7d32abead72bb26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
bsf, indian border security force (bsf), pakistan, pakistan, pakistan rangers, gesture, border, border
bsf, indian border security force (bsf), pakistan, pakistan, pakistan rangers, gesture, border, border
Netizens Slam Provocative Gestures During 'Beating the Retreat' Ceremony at Indo-Pakistan Border
08:11 GMT 25.10.2022 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 25.10.2022)
The Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Force (BSF) traditionally exchange candies on major festive occasions such as Holi, Diwali, Eid, and Independence Day. However, over the years, even those special days can become overshadowed by an escalation of tensions.
'Beating the Retreat' is the daily event witnessed in the evening at Wagah, the army outpost on the Indo-Pakistani border between the cities of Amritsar in India and and Lahore in Pakistan.
Just before sunset, soldiers from the Indian and Pakistan military meet at this border post to engage in a half-hour display of military camaraderie and showmanship.
The ceremony has been held since 1959 and includes closing the international gates and lowering the flags of both countries.
"In the morning, the Border guards at the 'zero line' of the India-Pakistan International Border exchange sweets and by the evening they were making provocative gestures. Failed to understand...," said the caption to a video posted by a senior Punjab-based journalist online.
The aggressive gestures didn't go down well with a section of netizens, who felt the ceremony should not be held at all.
"Enough with this gate-closing ceremony - this should be stopped. It’s more like over-acting from both sides.. better to have a simple gate-closing program rather than such eye gestures and other unnecessary movements," another Twitter user said.
"No one wants war but at the same time no one wants peace with Pakistan," another added.
A third declared that it was a military ritual which could never be understood by civilians.
"I think this Armymen gesture, should not be part of civilian emotions," he concluded.