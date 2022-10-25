https://sputniknews.com/20221025/netizens-slam-provocative-gestures-during-beating-the-retreat-ceremony-at-indo-pakistan-border-1102602108.html

Netizens Slam Provocative Gestures During 'Beating the Retreat' Ceremony at Indo-Pakistan Border

'Beating the Retreat' is the daily event witnessed in the evening at Wagah, the army outpost on the Indo-Pakistani border between the cities of Amritsar in India and and Lahore in Pakistan. Just before sunset, soldiers from the Indian and Pakistan military meet at this border post to engage in a half-hour display of military camaraderie and showmanship. The ceremony has been held since 1959 and includes closing the international gates and lowering the flags of both countries. The aggressive gestures didn't go down well with a section of netizens, who felt the ceremony should not be held at all."No one wants war but at the same time no one wants peace with Pakistan," another added.A third declared that it was a military ritual which could never be understood by civilians.

