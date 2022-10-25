International
Live From Downing Street as Rishi Sunak Takes Over as UK’s Latest Prime Minister
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/macron-at-vatican-us-needs-to-sit-down-at-negotiating-table-to-push-forward-ukraine-peace-process-1102607854.html
Macron at Vatican: US Needs to Sit Down at Negotiating Table to Push Forward Ukraine Peace Process
Macron at Vatican: US Needs to Sit Down at Negotiating Table to Push Forward Ukraine Peace Process
The French president traveled to Vatican City on Monday to meet Pope Francis, with the ongoing security crisis in Ukraine the focal point of discussions... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Washington to negotiate to stop the Ukrainian crisis.Pointing to the trusting relationship between Pope Francis and Biden, Macron suggested that Pope Francis "can influence him so that the United States resumes its involvement in resolving the crises in Haiti and Ukraine."The Vatican said the Pope's conversation with the French president on Monday last 55 minutes, and, per established protocol, did not elaborate on the specifics of what the two men discussed.
Macron at Vatican: US Needs to Sit Down at Negotiating Table to Push Forward Ukraine Peace Process

09:18 GMT 25.10.2022 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 25.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyFrench President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
