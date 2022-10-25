https://sputniknews.com/20221025/macron-at-vatican-us-needs-to-sit-down-at-negotiating-table-to-push-forward-ukraine-peace-process-1102607854.html
Macron at Vatican: US Needs to Sit Down at Negotiating Table to Push Forward Ukraine Peace Process
The French president traveled to Vatican City on Monday to meet Pope Francis, with the ongoing security crisis in Ukraine the focal point of discussions... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
09:18 GMT 25.10.2022 (Updated: 09:29 GMT 25.10.2022)
The French president traveled to Vatican City on Monday to meet Pope Francis, with the ongoing security crisis in Ukraine the focal point of discussions. According to French media, the president asked the pope to personally reach out to Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden to help resolve the crisis.
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Washington to negotiate to stop the Ukrainian crisis.
"We need the United States to sit down at the negotiating table to advance the peace process in Ukraine," Macron said
, speaking to reporters after his visit to the Vatican.
Pointing to the trusting relationship between Pope Francis and Biden, Macron suggested that Pope Francis "can influence him so that the United States resumes its involvement in resolving the crises in Haiti and Ukraine."
The Vatican said the Pope's conversation with the French president on Monday last 55 minutes, and, per established protocol, did not elaborate on the specifics of what the two men discussed.