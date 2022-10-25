India Breaks Own Guinness World Record With Largest Display of Oil Lamps
© SANJAY KANOJIADevotees light earthen lamps on the banks of river Sarayu on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on October 23, 2022.
India's holy city Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state is renowned as the birthplace of Lord Rama. As per Hindu scriptures, Diwali marks the day the Hindu god Rama returns after a 14-year exile and kills the demon King Ravana for abducting his wife Sita. Locals in Ayodhya celebrate his victory by lighting up earthen lamps.
India has set a new Guinness World Record by lightening over 1.5 million earthen oil lamps (called Diyas in Hindi) on the banks of the River Saryu in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
The feat was accomplished at a special event, "Deepostav" (festival of earthen lamps) attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with state ministers and hundreds of students and teachers of Awadh University. In total, nearly 100,000 devotees, locals, and dignitaries witnessed the historic record.
The oil lamps placed on the river banks made for a spectacular view of the huge Ayodhya temple, and brightened up the entire region, leaving netizens enchanted by its sight. The magnificent light and sound show as well as grand fireworks display organized on the occasion, added a magical spell to the whole night.
With the new Guinness World Record, India managed to beat its previous mark of 941,551 oil lamps lit up on Diwali in Ayodhya in November 2021.