Ex-Senate Candidate: GOP Opposition to Kiev Aid Growing in US Congress Despite RINO Resistance
There are divisions among congressional Republicans on whether to proceed with military assistance to Ukraine. While House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that a GOP-controlled House wouldn't write a "blank check" to Kiev, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have called for stepping up aid to Ukraine's leadership.
"Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Liz Cheney, and Marco Rubio are as ruthless as their Democrat partners in crime," former US Senate candidate Mark Dankof told Sputnik, referring to them as "Republicans in Name Only" (RINOs). "There is no meaningful political contrast whatsoever, which begs the question of what Americans might be prepared to do if and when they and their families begin freezing and starving."
Last Friday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that "the Biden Administration and our allies need to do more to supply the tools Ukraine needs to thwart Russian aggression," calling upon the White House and the West to "be quicker and more proactive to get Ukraine the aid they need."
"For our part, the United States Congress has funded and approved ongoing aid on an overwhelming bipartisan basis," said McConnell, urging NATO allies to "step up to the plate."
McConnell's remarks came in sharp contrast to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's October 18 comment that Republicans will not write a “blank check” for Kiev if they win back the House majority, given the inflation and recession burden.
While McCarthy was immediately subjected to criticism by his party-fellows Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who accused him of "pro-Russian" sentiments, many House GOP lawmakers have been souring on Ukraine aid in recent months, according to the US press.
It can't be ruled out that a big GOP win in November 2022 would strengthen the trend in the House, observers surmise. It is also expected that if Republican Senate candidates Blake Masters, J.D. Vance, and Don Bolduc join the upper chamber, the number of senators skeptical of aid to Ukraine will increase.
"The Republican Party will flourish with more Americans at the polls when the Bush-Cheney-McCain War for Empire crowd of arms manufacturers, central bankers, Wall Street, Israeli lobbyists, and multinational commodity thieves is permanently read out of the party – or kicked out, depending on what you prefer," argued Dankof. "This would restore a Republican Party of Charles Lindbergh, Burton Wheeler, Robert Taft, and Pat Buchanan."
Dankof lamented the fact that Congress has so far approved $65 billion in Ukraine aid and may commit a new multi-billion package for Kiev before January 2023, while the US is falling deeper into recession. Even though the White House is in denial about the recession engulfing the nation, American billionaires, top economists, and CEOs are raising the alarm. Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes the US is in a recession that could last until the spring of 2024. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also appears to be deeply concerned, urging people to "batten down the hatches."
"I'll be clear once again: the $65 billion the United States has spent on the Zelensky cabal in 2022 almost matches the entire annual defense budget of Russia," said Dankof. "Led by Joe Biden, and Liz Cheney as cheerleader-in-chief, the current Congress of the United States contemplates the authorization of another $50 billion before the new Congress takes over in January."
Congressional Democrats are rushing to approve $50 billion in Ukraine aid before January 2023, when the GOP could potentially take the reins of the lower chamber. US media are suggesting that the new package would most likely be part of an omnibus spending bill and would be enough for Kiev to get through the year.
According to Dankof, Washington's Ukraine spending does not contribute to security and stability in the region, but is only emboldening Kiev to bomb peaceful civilians and encouraging Ukrainian neo-Nazis to carry out targeted assassinations of those whom Kiev considers its enemies. Neither of that corresponds to the US' national interests, according to the former Senate candidate.
Dankof expects that if the GOP takes the House and the Senate, the amount of aid to Ukraine would be substantially downsized. However, what is truly needed is to hold both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and all of his war party supporters in the US and the EU responsible for the crisis unfolding in Europe, according to the US politician.
"I don't foresee that unless the economic and political collapse becomes totally cataclysmic," Dankof remarked. "If it does, get ready for some fireworks not seen since 1865."