https://sputniknews.com/20221025/drunk-ukrainian-driver-blames-crisis-back-home-for-crashing-into-neighbors-house-in-uk-1102601014.html

Drunk Ukrainian Driver Blames Crisis Back Home For Crashing Into Neighbor's House in UK

Drunk Ukrainian Driver Blames Crisis Back Home For Crashing Into Neighbor's House in UK

In August, a heavily drunk driver crashed his car into the front of his neighbor’s house in Stockport, Greater Manchester, UK. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T08:27+0000

2022-10-25T08:27+0000

2022-10-25T08:27+0000

world

uk

court

drunk driving

europe

ukrainian

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105429/69/1054296938_0:28:1920:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_75a29d65d8380c2632e1637db03640ee.jpg

Ivan Kluka, a 58-year-old Ukrainian, who smashed his £70,000 Audi into the front of a neighbor's house in August, blamed his drunk driving on the conflict back home. He claimed in court that his alcohol addiction worsened after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, his lawyer Emma Embleton said.Kluka is said to have been seeking help for alcohol addiction when he caused around £120,000 of property damage by ramming his car into his neighbor's house.He pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence and dangerous driving. Kluka was given an eight-month sentence suspended for 18 months and will have to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, an alcohol abstinence program, and 20 rehabilitation days. He was banned from driving for 36 months.

https://sputniknews.com/20220920/we-want-them-to-be-set-up-on-their-own-brits-vents-anger-over-hosting-ukrainian-refugees-1101011852.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, court, drunk driving, europe, ukrainian, ukraine