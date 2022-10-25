https://sputniknews.com/20221025/drunk-ukrainian-driver-blames-crisis-back-home-for-crashing-into-neighbors-house-in-uk-1102601014.html
Drunk Ukrainian Driver Blames Crisis Back Home For Crashing Into Neighbor's House in UK
In August, a heavily drunk driver crashed his car into the front of his neighbor’s house in Stockport, Greater Manchester, UK.
Ivan Kluka, a 58-year-old Ukrainian
, who smashed his £70,000 Audi into the front of a neighbor's house in August, blamed his drunk driving on the conflict back home
. He claimed in court that his alcohol addiction worsened after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, his lawyer Emma Embleton said.
Kluka is said to have been seeking help for alcohol addiction when he caused around £120,000 of property damage by ramming his car into his neighbor's house.
"He had a phone call with the occupational health team at work in relation to his alcohol problem and he didn’t want his father to hear so he got in his vehicle and drove it a short distance from his house. He has not drunk since these offenses. Back in January this year he actually sought help knowing that he had a drinking problem. He had six or seven appointments but he struggled getting more because of limited resources," the lawyer said.
He pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence and dangerous driving. Kluka was given an eight-month sentence suspended for 18 months and will have to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, an alcohol abstinence program, and 20 rehabilitation days. He was banned from driving for 36 months.