Blinken Begs for More Weapons for Ukraine While Europe Faces Unrest
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect to discuss how Republicans are campaigning on cuts to social spending, including cuts to social security and medicare, how the Republicans have historically used the debt ceiling as a backdoor mechanism to make cuts to social spending seem like they are bipartisan, the likely return to austerity politics as economic challenges such as inflation are shaping electoral discourse and voter concerns as the midterm elections loom, and the danger posed by a potential victory of the GOP in the midterm elections.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss the arrest of Brazilian politician Roberto Jefferson and his connections to President Jair Bolsonaro, how this arrest demonstrates the desperation of the right-wing in Brazil as the country heads to the second round of its presidential election, how this relates to the looming threat of a January 6th-style attempt by the right-wing to overturn the results of the election should Bolsonaro lose, and the ludicrous claims being made about Lula da Silva and his political platform by right-wing forces.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s efforts to secure old Russian weaponry from other countries to send to Ukraine, how Blinken’s trip exemplifies the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine by the US and NATO, and how this relates to other US escalations such as Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and the push toward conflict with Russia and China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of U.S. Fascism” to discuss the selection of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister of the UK following the resignation of Liz Truss after the disastrous rollout of her “mini-budget” which promised massive tax cuts to the rich, ongoing cost-of-living protests in Europe and why European powers are subjecting themselves to the will of the US, meetings between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front focused on peace between the two sides, and the recently concluded congress of the Communist Party of China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
