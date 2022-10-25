https://sputniknews.com/20221025/are-the-west-and-ukraine-setting-the-stage-for-a-false-flag-situation-in-ukraine-1102596264.html

Are the West and Ukraine Setting the Stage for a False Flag Situation in Ukraine?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden commenting on his health, and the RNC suing Google. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T08:31+0000

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Another Prime Minister in the United Kingdom, Oliver Cromwell, and Financial Problems for British CitizensAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Hispanics Number One Issue is Immigration, Republicans Must Address Immigration in 2023, and AG Merrick GarlandIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about Liz Truss quitting, the background of Rishi Sunak, and Ireland. Ian discussed the background of the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the political problems facing the United Kingdom. Ian spoke about Oliver Cromwell and the history of tension between Ireland and England.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Arthur about the number of illegal immigrants present in the United States, asylum laws, and Merrick Garland possibly facing impeachment. Andrew explained the issues with calculating the total number of illegal immigrants in America and the Biden administration sending migrants to cities across America. Andrew talked about the November 8th midterm elections and the national media avoiding the Biden administration's immigration policies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

