https://sputniknews.com/20221025/adidas-ends-partnership-with-kanye-west-over-antisemitism-1102612621.html

Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over 'Antisemitism'

Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over 'Antisemitism'

Speaking on a recent podcast, Ye taunted Adidas by saying he could continue to say "anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can't drop me." 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T10:51+0000

2022-10-25T10:51+0000

2022-10-25T11:01+0000

viral

kanye west

us

adidas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102612459_0:0:2745:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_c89f7073df25da59e2121d28c74484ec.jpg

Sportswear giant Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West, also known as Ye, following a series of "anti-Semitic" and "offensive remarks."Adidas conceded that the decision would have a "short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter."The German brand's move comes after weeks of deliberations and pressure from celebrities and social media users to drop the rapper following his remarks, which were deemed "anti-Semitic" and "hateful."Adidas is just the lastest company to have cut ties with the rapper: previously, Gap Inc., Balenciaga, and Vogue decided to drop him.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kanye west, us, adidas