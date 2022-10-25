Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over 'Antisemitism'
10:51 GMT 25.10.2022 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 25.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Ashley LandisFILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022 A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remark
© AP Photo / Ashley Landis
Speaking on a recent podcast, Ye taunted Adidas by saying he could continue to say "anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can't drop me."
Sportswear giant Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West, also known as Ye, following a series of "anti-Semitic" and "offensive remarks."
"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company said in a statement. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."
Adidas conceded that the decision would have a "short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter."
The German brand's move comes after weeks of deliberations and pressure from celebrities and social media users to drop the rapper following his remarks, which were deemed "anti-Semitic" and "hateful."
Adidas is just the lastest company to have cut ties with the rapper: previously, Gap Inc., Balenciaga, and Vogue decided to drop him.