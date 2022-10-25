Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Car Accident at 67
Leslie Jordan was beloved for his role as Beverley Leslie on “Will & Grace” and made appearances in “American Horror Story,” “The Cool Kids,” the film “The Help,” “Ally McBeal,” “Ugly Betty,” “Reba,” “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” as well as many other shows.
On Monday, the “Will & Grace” star died at the age of 67 due to a car crash in Hollywood. Jordan, an Emmy-winning actor, writer, and singer, crashed his vehicle into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. It is suspected that Jordan suffered a medical emergency.
“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan’s talent agent, told CNN.
“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Schedeen added.
“Beyond his talents, Leslie’s gifts of bringing joy to those he touched, his ability to connect with people of all ages, his humility, kindness and his sweetness will be sorely missed by all,” his attorney Eric Feig said in a statement.
23 October, 16:06 GMT
In 2020, Jordan became known to a younger generation when he started interacting on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor gained millions of followers, who saw the comedian as a source of relief during a time of isolation.
“Now I know why Fred Astaire was so thin,” Jordan said in one of his videos, seemingly out of breath and wearing tap shoes. “This is gonna be my new exercise routine,” he says before he begins tap dancing sporadically.
Jordan was also an LGBTQ icon and received a GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Timeless Star award in 2021. He won a Primetime Emmy award for “Will & Grace” in 2006, a Gold Derby TV Award in 2010 for “Will and Grace” in 2006 and 2010, and won a Grand Jury Prize in 2000 for “Sordid Lives.”
“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world,” said Fox Entertainment in a statement.
“The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear,” added Fox.
Jordan was born and raised in Tennessee and grew up as a Southern Baptist. During his 20s, he struggled with alcohol and drug use, but announced in 2010 that he had been sober for 13 years. In 1982, he “boarded a Greyhound bus bound for Los Angeles with $1,200 sewn into his underpants and never looked back,” according to the publisher’s description of Jordan’s 2009 book “My Trip Down the Pink Carpet.”
Fans and celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of one of their favorite comedic actors.
Sean Hayes, an American actor and the co-star of Leslie Jordan, wrote on Twitter, “My heart is broken.”
My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022
“You were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan,” wrote a fan who shared one of Jordan’s Instagram videos.
you were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan pic.twitter.com/RsvXrUxfGL— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 24, 2022
“Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.” wrote RuPaul’s Drag Race on Twitter, which he guest judged in 2013 and 2022.
Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022