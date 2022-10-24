International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/white-house-says-has-no-planned-biden-xi-meetings-to-preview-1102595065.html
White House Says Has No Planned Biden-Xi Meetings to Preview
White House Says Has No Planned Biden-Xi Meetings to Preview
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House has no meetings between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to announce at present, White... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T21:38+0000
2022-10-24T21:38+0000
americas
us
xi jinping
joe biden
us-china relations
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_0:3:3001:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_96060e7a083d985b4fc2d72b8b7c4ffe.jpg
"I do not have any meetings to preview at this time with the US President and the President of China," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Monday.Xi was elected for a third term as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission at the 20th CPC Congress.Jean-Pierre pointed out the importance of relations between Washington and Beijing, particularly between the two Presidents, adding that they have spoken several times in previous months.The United States is focusing on responsibly managing competition with China and cooperation in different areas such as climate change and health security, Jean-Pierre also said."We continue our efforts to keep lines of communication open, including at the leaders’ level," Jean-Pierre added.
https://sputniknews.com/20221023/chinas-xi-jinping-secures-third-term-as-head-of-communist-party-1102540799.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_111:0:2778:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_290cc8b4ede13348cb8d94d83caf9fbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, xi jinping, joe biden, us-china relations, china
us, xi jinping, joe biden, us-china relations, china

White House Says Has No Planned Biden-Xi Meetings to Preview

21:38 GMT 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Lintao ZhangFILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Lintao Zhang
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House has no meetings between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to announce at present, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"I do not have any meetings to preview at this time with the US President and the President of China," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Monday.
Xi was elected for a third term as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission at the 20th CPC Congress.
China's President Xi Jinping walks ahead of members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee, the nation's top decision-making body, as they meet the media in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
World
China's Xi Jinping Secures Third Term as Head of Communist Party
Yesterday, 04:11 GMT
Jean-Pierre pointed out the importance of relations between Washington and Beijing, particularly between the two Presidents, adding that they have spoken several times in previous months.
"We believe it is important to keep those conversations ongoing," Jean-Pierre said.
The United States is focusing on responsibly managing competition with China and cooperation in different areas such as climate change and health security, Jean-Pierre also said.
"We continue our efforts to keep lines of communication open, including at the leaders’ level," Jean-Pierre added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала