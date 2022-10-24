https://sputniknews.com/20221024/western-economic-experts-bet-against-chinas-zero-covid-they-just-lost-1102592901.html

Western Economic Experts Bet Against China’s ‘Zero Covid’. They Just Lost

Western Economic Experts Bet Against China’s ‘Zero Covid’. They Just Lost

New economic data shows that China’s policy of “Dynamic Zero Covid,” or maintaining the lockdowns-and-testing regimen long abandoned in the West as a tool for... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T20:25+0000

2022-10-24T20:25+0000

2022-10-24T20:25+0000

opinion & analysis

covid-19

china

the economist

financial times

bloomberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094599898_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_948bb7e7caacd43bf62282315956178d.jpg

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday that the country’s gross domestic product increased by 3.9% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the previous year, China Daily reported. Moreover, in the first three quarters of 2022, China’s GDP grew by 3%.The news comes as the Communist Party of China wraps up its 20th Party Congress, in which Chinese President Xi Jinping was confirmed for a third five-year term in office. Many observers also expected the congress to serve as a bellwether for the future of Dynamic Zero Covid, which Beijing has maintained since the summer of 2021, when the Delta variant arrived in the country.Dynamic Zero Covid involves several practices that were established as successful COVID-19 control measures early in the pandemic, but which have long since been abandoned by Western nations. Social lockdowns, mass testing of entire urban populations, and funneling of food, medicine and other necessities to people in quarantine have succeeded at taming even the ultra-infectious Omicron variant of the virus.However, according to numerous Western experts, this combination of suppressing COVID-19 and maintaining economic growth was not possible.As early as January, shortly after the Omicron variant arrived in China and prompted lockdowns in several Chinese cities, the Wall Street Journal asked if Zero Covid was “starting to backfire.”By April, British historian Niall Ferguson wrote in Bloomberg that Xi had “oversold” Zero Covid and it had become his “nemesis,” and that the virus had returned to exact “revenge on its country of origin,” floating the widely dismissed conspiracy theory that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan biolab in late 2019.That same month, The Economist wrote that “China’s zero-covid strategy has become a dead-end policy” rooted in “swagger and hubris in public, an obsession with control in private, and dubious results.”In September, the Financial Times claimed that “China’s zero-Covid policy is self-defeating” and made a similar argument to the Economist, claiming that Beijing had only refused to abandon the policy “because doing so would acknowledge its own failings.”In the US, authorities are expecting another winter like those seen in the first two years of the pandemic. Without almost any kind of COVID-19 protections like masking, social distancing and vaccination, to say nothing of lockdowns, there is little to stand in the way of the virus’ rapid spread. According to Western economic wisdom, such measures are incompatible with economic growth. But the US has suffered over a million dead, with hundreds more dying daily, and is facing not only a new spike in cases, but also a likely recession following a miserable economic performance so far in 2022.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

covid-19, china, the economist, financial times, bloomberg