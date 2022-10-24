https://sputniknews.com/20221024/viking-age-silver-cache-with-dozens-of-items-found-in-norway-1102564292.html

Viking-Age Silver Cache With Dozens of Items Found in Norway

Viking-Age Silver Cache With Dozens of Items Found in Norway

The treasure numbering wholly 46 objects with links stretching from Denmark to the Arab world has been made by an amateur metal detectorist and was tentatively... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T06:03+0000

2022-10-24T06:03+0000

2022-10-24T06:03+0000

science & tech

archeology

viking

news

ancient treasure

norway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/72/1079497267_0:0:2142:1205_1920x0_80_0_0_a5e7919868bc84384ce4c6c7eadef9ed.jpg

A silver treasure from the Viking Age found in Stjørdal in Nor-Trøndelag County in Northern Norway has caused a stir among archeologists.The treasure already called exceptional by professionals includes several complete finger rings, Arabic coins, a braided necklace, several bracelets and bangles — 46 objects altogether.The find was made by a local amateur detectorist in a field by the Kongshaug plateau. He stumbled upon several rings that at first didn't look particularly appealing, but later turned out to be the discovery of his life.According to archaeologist Birgit Maixner of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) Science Museum, it has been a long time since such a large discovery from the Viking Age was made last.Maixner explained that chopped silver and jewelry was used a means of payment in Scandinavia. Fittingly, some of the items were chopped into pieces.“The silver treasure had quite a large value in its time. At least for an individual”, Maixner explained.So far, the researchers are still pondering whether the valuables were hidden to keep them safe or were a sacrifice or gift to a god.However, it was the bangles that gained particular attention, even giving possible clues, as this type of jewelry was most common in Denmark. Maixner imagined that the owner hid the treasure, likely stemming from Denmark, and had prepared for trade by cutting the silver into suitable pieces.Another unusual feature is the age of the Arab coins found. An average Norwegian treasure find from the Viking Age typically includes Islamic coins stemming from the period 890 to 950 AD. The Stjørdal coins, however, are dated from the end of the 7th century or early 8th century.The term Viking Age usually refers to the Early Middle Age between 800 and 1050, named after the Viking voyages. The first known Viking attack was made against the monastery of Lindisfarne in northern England in 793.The Viking Age is characterized by a surge in navigation, population growth, increased trade with Europe and beyond, centralization of power and the transition from Norse religion to Christianity.Due to their raiding and trading expeditions and seafaring prowess, the Vikings left a strong mark on European affairs for more than 200 years, founding settlement from the British Isles and France to Russia and even North America.

https://sputniknews.com/20220912/norwegian-couple-ploughs-up-viking-sword-in-potato-field-1100670902.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

archeology, viking, news, ancient treasure, norway