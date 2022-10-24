https://sputniknews.com/20221024/video-indias-modi-visits-soldiers-in-kargil-on-diwali-sings-patriotic-song-with-them-1102568964.html

Video: India's Modi Visits Soldiers in Kargil on Diwali, Sings Patriotic Song With Them

Video: India's Modi Visits Soldiers in Kargil on Diwali, Sings Patriotic Song With Them

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a new tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers deployed at the borders. This year, the... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T08:12+0000

2022-10-24T08:12+0000

2022-10-24T08:12+0000

india

narendra modi

prime minister

prime minister

troops

troops

soldiers

soldiers

indian armed forces

border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102565371_0:135:769:567_1920x0_80_0_0_5ef3374278ef7fdef78bbcbe17e95df4.jpg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen singing a patriotic song, Vande Mataram (Hail the Motherland), with troops during his visit to Kargil on Monday.Modi joined soldiers in the border town in Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of light, which is being celebrated across the country today. In the video being widely shared on various social media platforms, the Indian PM, who is wearing an army uniform, is seen joining a group of soldiers in their rendition of the Vande Mataram.Later, in his address to the soldiers in Kargil, Modi stated that it was an honor for him to spend the festival of Diwali with troops as each one of them was like a family member to him.It was the ninth occasion that Modi has paid a visit to soldiers on Diwali.While last year, he visited troops in Nowshera town in Jammu and Kashmir, in 2020, the Prime Minister was with soldiers in Longewala in Rajasthan.Before that, Modi met soldiers in Harsil in Uttarakhand, at Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, and in Amritsar in Punjab.

kargil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister, troops, troops, soldiers, soldiers, indian armed forces, border, kargil, diwali