US Officials In Talks With Chinese Tech Firm Naura Over New Export Restrictions - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US trade officials began talks with executives of the Chinese tech firm Naura Technology Group about the Biden administration's latest... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

Executives at Naura, a top supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, hosted US trade officials from the US Embassy in Beijing last week, the report said.Earlier this month, Washington added 31 Chinese tech entities to a so-called "unverified list," which includes companies that US officials were not able to inspect and determine if they are trustworthy enough for importing sensitive technology.Naura's subsidiary Beijing Naura Magnetoelectric Technology was among the 31 Chinese tech firms and research institutions recently added to a list of foreign companies subject to extensive trade regulations.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the United States abuses export control measures to target Chinese companies, while preserving its own technological hegemony.Beijing stressed that Washington's policy departs from the principle of fair competition and violates international economic and trade norms, while not only damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affecting the rights and interests of American companies.

