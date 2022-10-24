Rishi Sunak Has 95% Chance of Becoming PM, Bookies Say

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/uk-bookmakers-estimate-sunaks-election-victory-at-95-reports-say-1102580194.html

The Conservative Party will hold an online vote to pick its new leader and next prime minister from October 24-28.Meanwhile, the betting firms have predicted that the chance of Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt to win is only 4% after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not run for reelection.Sunak officially announced that he was running for prime minister on Sunday after gathering enough support votes from fellow Tories.The UK government has been through the loss of two prime ministers and dozens of resignations of senior government officials within the last four months. On July 7, Johnson stepped down amid a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations and an appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was vetted by Johnson as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives despite accusations of sexual misconduct.On October 20, outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also announced her resignation, less than two months after her appointment as leader of the Conservative Party and head of the UK government, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in the UK history. Truss will remain in office until her successor is elected.

