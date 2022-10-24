https://sputniknews.com/20221024/police-investigate-terrorist-links-after-car-explodes-in-tamil-nadu-temple-on-diwali-eve-1102563592.html

Police Investigate Terrorist Links After Car Explodes in Tamil Nadu Temple on Diwali Eve

Police Investigate Terrorist Links After Car Explodes in Tamil Nadu Temple on Diwali Eve

Since 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has investigated more than 10 people linked to Daesh*. Six of these have already been convicted, each... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T07:25+0000

2022-10-24T07:25+0000

2022-10-24T07:25+0000

india

tamil nadu

indian national investigation agency (nia)

police

police

terror

terror

terror plot

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

state

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/18/1102566110_0:16:1264:727_1920x0_80_0_0_746e57ed61c80e6be7f6bd9fc0f8a9dc.jpg

Tamil Nadu Police have launched a terrorist investigation after a cylinder blast blew up a car near a temple in the city of Coimbatore on Sunday.The explosion killed a 25-year-old engineer, who was questioned by the country's NIA anti-terror agency in 2019, over suspected links to Daesh terrorists. A large consignment of explosives was also recovered after the police raided the victim's house during the weekend. Among the explosive material found at his home were potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, and sulphur - items generally used for homemade bombs.Some of Mubin's associates and close contacts have already been detained, and the police are currently questioning them. More arrests are expected shortly.Calling it a terror act, the president of Tamil Nadu's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), K Annamalai berated the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin for "concealing info" about the incident.The state's BJP chief suggested that some terror organizations were still active in Tamil Nadu and called Stalin to take measures against them."The accused who died during the course of planning this attack had clear-cut links to ISIS and were handled from outside the country. Still, some of the elements are active on Tamil Nadu soil. Go mercilessly after these criminal cells. Stalin - please come out of hiding and confess your failure," he concluded.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/IS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries

tamil nadu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

tamil nadu, indian national investigation agency (nia), police, police, terror, terror, terror plot, bharatiya janata party (bjp), state, state, islamic state, islamic state, daesh, daesh