One Syrian Soldier Injured as Result of Missile Strike by Israel: Syrian Defense Ministry

Last week, Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of Damascus and... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
Syria's air defense systems have shot down a number of missiles fired by Israel, with one Syrian soldiers sustaining injuries as a result of the strike, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that several explosions occurred in the capital of Damascus and its suburbs, presumably due to an air attack by the Israeli air force.The Israeli military declined to comment on the report.On 22 October, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria reported that on Saturday night, four F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force struck at Damascus and Al-Dimas airports with cruise missiles and guided bombs. As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M surveillance radar system belonging to the Syrian military and airport's runway in Al-Dimas were destroyed, but military personnel sustained no injuries.Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes on Syria, claiming that it is aiming to counter the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.
Syria's air defense systems have shot down a number of missiles fired by Israel, with one Syrian soldiers sustaining injuries as a result of the strike, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"At about 14:00 [local time, 11:00 GMT], the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with missiles from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, striking at some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Our air defense systems reacted to enemy missiles and shot down some of them. As a result of the aggression, one soldier was injured, some property damage was caused," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that several explosions occurred in the capital of Damascus and its suburbs, presumably due to an air attack by the Israeli air force.
"According to preliminary data, the cause of the explosions in Damascus and the surrounding area was Israeli aggression," SANA notes.
The Israeli military declined to comment on the report.
On 22 October, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria reported that on Saturday night, four F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force struck at Damascus and Al-Dimas airports with cruise missiles and guided bombs. As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M surveillance radar system belonging to the Syrian military and airport's runway in Al-Dimas were destroyed, but military personnel sustained no injuries.
Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes on Syria,
claiming that it is aiming to counter the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.