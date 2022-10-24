International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/one-syrian-soldier-injured-as-result-of-missile-strike-by-israel-syrian-defense-ministry-1102584295.html
One Syrian Soldier Injured as Result of Missile Strike by Israel: Syrian Defense Ministry
One Syrian Soldier Injured as Result of Missile Strike by Israel: Syrian Defense Ministry
Last week, Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of Damascus and... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T12:32+0000
2022-10-24T12:32+0000
world
syria
israel
damascus
middle east
airstrike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106770/20/1067702078_0:236:5097:3103_1920x0_80_0_0_f5a654497f8bd68edf638fa9c3740bab.jpg
Syria's air defense systems have shot down a number of missiles fired by Israel, with one Syrian soldiers sustaining injuries as a result of the strike, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that several explosions occurred in the capital of Damascus and its suburbs, presumably due to an air attack by the Israeli air force.The Israeli military declined to comment on the report.On 22 October, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria reported that on Saturday night, four F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force struck at Damascus and Al-Dimas airports with cruise missiles and guided bombs. As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M surveillance radar system belonging to the Syrian military and airport's runway in Al-Dimas were destroyed, but military personnel sustained no injuries.Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes on Syria, claiming that it is aiming to counter the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/syrian-foreign-ministry-calls-israeli-strikes-on-aleppo-airport-war-crime-1100515012.html
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106770/20/1067702078_323:0:4774:3338_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f416aff05a14e0a28f4f813df86640.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, israel, damascus, middle east, airstrike
syria, israel, damascus, middle east, airstrike

One Syrian Soldier Injured as Result of Missile Strike by Israel: Syrian Defense Ministry

12:32 GMT 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Sergei GritsIn a picture taken through a bus window, people drive their motorcycles in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018
In a picture taken through a bus window, people drive their motorcycles in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Sergei Grits
Subscribe
International
India
Last week, Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of Damascus and Al-Dimas.
Syria's air defense systems have shot down a number of missiles fired by Israel, with one Syrian soldiers sustaining injuries as a result of the strike, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"At about 14:00 [local time, 11:00 GMT], the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with missiles from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, striking at some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Our air defense systems reacted to enemy missiles and shot down some of them. As a result of the aggression, one soldier was injured, some property damage was caused," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that several explosions occurred in the capital of Damascus and its suburbs, presumably due to an air attack by the Israeli air force.
"According to preliminary data, the cause of the explosions in Damascus and the surrounding area was Israeli aggression," SANA notes.
The Israeli military declined to comment on the report.
On 22 October, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria reported that on Saturday night, four F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force struck at Damascus and Al-Dimas airports with cruise missiles and guided bombs. As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M surveillance radar system belonging to the Syrian military and airport's runway in Al-Dimas were destroyed, but military personnel sustained no injuries.
A handout picture released by ImageSat International (ISI) on September 7, 2022, shows a satellite image depicting the damage at Aleppo airport in northern Syria following reported Israeli strikes on September 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2022
World
Syrian Foreign Ministry Calls Israeli Strikes on Aleppo Airport War Crime
7 September, 18:21 GMT
Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes on Syria, claiming that it is aiming to counter the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала