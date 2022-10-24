https://sputniknews.com/20221024/no-confidence-vote-against-french-government-fails-in-parliament-1102591675.html
No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails in Parliament
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - French lawmakers on Monday failed to pass two motions of no confidence in the government lodged by the leftist and right parties after the prime minister forced a controversial budget bill through parliament.
Yael Braun-Pivet, the president of the lower-house National Assembly, said the motion filed by the leftist coalition Nupes won 239 of the required 289 votes, while that of the far-right National Rally won 90.
In a rare move, lawmakers from Marine Le Pen's National Rally backed the rival motion despite her initial refusal to endorse it.
"As no motion of no confidence was adopted, the first part of the 2023 finance bill is considered as passed," Braun-Pivet said.
The centrist government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was harshly criticized last week for triggering Article 49.3 of the French Constitution, which allowed her to pass the finance bill without securing the parliament's stamp of approval.