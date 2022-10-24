https://sputniknews.com/20221024/lavrov-russia-intends-to-boost-cooperation-with-islamic-countries-1102583592.html
Lavrov: Russia Intends to Boost Cooperation With Islamic Countries
"Russia and the states of Islamic civilization are long-standing reliable partners, cooperating in ensuring security and stability, and in solving economic problems… we aim to further strengthen our cooperation with the OIC states in all areas while respecting your socio-political ways and traditional spiritual and moral values," Lavrov said at a meeting with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha.Russia appreciates the fact that, in the current "complicated" international situation, the Islamic world hasn't "compromised its independence," and has been committed to the principle of the sovereign equality of states, as well as to developing international relations on the basis of international law and respect for the cultural diversity of the modern world, Lavrov noted."Russia is an old friend of ours, I am very glad to have an opportunity to come here today to look at the current state of our relations. When we met in June, the situation was more difficult, but now we can say that the world is slowly beginning to understand what is happening. And now, I think, is a great moment for us to clearly express our friendship toward Russia and the need to further develop our relationship," Taha said at the meeting.In April, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization announced it intended to collaborate with Russia on space technology along with economic development in Africa and Asia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is planning to continue developing security and economic cooperation with the Islamic states, and to strengthen its partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Russia and the states of Islamic civilization are long-standing reliable partners, cooperating in ensuring security and stability, and in solving economic problems… we aim to further strengthen our cooperation with the OIC states in all areas while respecting your socio-political ways and traditional spiritual and moral values," Lavrov said at a meeting with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha.
Russia appreciates the fact that, in the current "complicated" international situation, the Islamic world hasn't "compromised its independence," and has been committed to the principle of the sovereign equality of states, as well as to developing international relations on the basis of international law and respect for the cultural diversity of the modern world, Lavrov noted.
"Russia is an old friend of ours, I am very glad to have an opportunity to come here today to look at the current state of our relations. When we met in June, the situation was more difficult, but now we can say that the world is slowly beginning to understand what is happening. And now, I think, is a great moment for us to clearly express our friendship toward Russia and the need to further develop our relationship," Taha said at the meeting.
In April, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization announced it intended to collaborate with Russia on space technology along with economic development in Africa and Asia.