International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/kiev-to-ask-ifrc-to-exclude-russia-from-organization---ombudsman-1102594077.html
Kiev to Ask IFRC to Exclude Russia From Organization - Ombudsman
Kiev to Ask IFRC to Exclude Russia From Organization - Ombudsman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian chairperson of the parliamentary committee on human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said on Monday that he will ask the International... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T21:15+0000
2022-10-24T21:15+0000
world
international red cross and red crescent societies federation (ifrc)
europe
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105739/87/1057398746_0:167:3049:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_d98fad40fbcda4c995bc12be4e6ce5d1.jpg
The Russian Red Cross Society announced on October 6 that it had begun to collect funds to provide targeted humanitarian support to the families of mobilized Russians.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian territories. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resources, or about 300,000 reservists.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105739/87/1057398746_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f20c214594fafcbc51524e0a1fa90c67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international red cross and red crescent societies federation (ifrc), europe, ukraine, russia
international red cross and red crescent societies federation (ifrc), europe, ukraine, russia

Kiev to Ask IFRC to Exclude Russia From Organization - Ombudsman

21:15 GMT 24.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankFlag of the International Committee of the Red Cross. (File)
Flag of the International Committee of the Red Cross. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian chairperson of the parliamentary committee on human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said on Monday that he will ask the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to exclude the Russian Red Cross Society from the organization.
The Russian Red Cross Society announced on October 6 that it had begun to collect funds to provide targeted humanitarian support to the families of mobilized Russians.
"Today, as the Ukrainian ombudsman, I am sending an appeal to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross with the following demands: to exclude the Russian Red Cross from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement; prohibit the use of the Red Cross and Red Crescent logos, stop international funding of the Russian Red Cross and the IFRC in the Russian Federation," Lubinets said on Telegram.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian territories. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resources, or about 300,000 reservists.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала