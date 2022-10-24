https://sputniknews.com/20221024/irans-top-commander-tells-eu-what-it-can-do-with-his-sanctioned-assets-1102588338.html

Iran’s Top Commander Tells EU What It Can Do With His Sanctioned Assets

Iran’s Top Commander Tells EU What It Can Do With His Sanctioned Assets

The European Union moved to level fresh sanctions against Tehran last week in the wake of claims that the Islamic Republic provided Russia with the drones it... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T14:54+0000

2022-10-24T14:54+0000

2022-10-24T14:57+0000

world

iran

sanctions

mohammed bagheri

european union

russia

drones

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105647/81/1056478162_0:104:2001:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_3d650c7e739ca2f45b4dee04edc7259d.jpg

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri has told Brussels what it can do with any assets of his it happens to find after having his name added to the bloc’s latest sanctions package.Bagheri said he "understands" why the US and the European Union have sanctioned him, "given that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic were included in various sanctions lists, but turned this threat into an opportunity.” The officer pointed out that the dramatic advances Iran has made in building a powerful domestic defense sector have led to a situation in which foreigners who once refused to sell the Iranian military basic defense items like barbed wire are now queuing up to buy advanced weapons.Slamming the Europeans for their shortsightedness in “taking the dead end path of their American masters,” Bagheri characterized the situation as a case of the “blind leading the blind.”Bagheri was one of three senior Iranian officials and five entities leveled with new sanctions last week over the alleged supply of drones used by Russia in Ukraine. Russian and Iranian officials have each dismissed the drone claims.Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, assured that the UAVs used in Ukraine “are manufactured in Russia,” and emphasized that that the UN Secretariat has no mandate to investigate the matter.Also last week, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Saeed Iravani similarly dismissed the drone allegations, saying Tehran “categorically” rejects such “unfounded and unsubstantiated claims.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani rejected the drone claims and stressed Iran’s neutrality in the Ukrainian crisis.The drone sanctions came on the heels of separate EU restrictions introduced last week targeting 11 Iranian officials, including senior police officers and Iran’s information minister, over Tehran’s efforts to squelch the ongoing foreign-backed protests which sprung up last month after the accidental death of a young Iranian woman in morality police custody.

https://sputniknews.com/20221020/eu-slaps-sanctions-on-iran-for-military-assistance-to-russia-1102449714.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221016/washington-admits-to-aggressive-meddling-in-iran-as-tehran-recalls-1953-coup-1101906653.html

iran

european union

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

iran, sanctions, mohammed bagheri, european union, russia, drones