International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/iranian-foreign-ministry-calls-us-position-on-talks-on-revival-of-jcpoa-hypocritical-1102587465.html
Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls US Position on Talks on Revival of JCPOA 'Hypocritical'
Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls US Position on Talks on Revival of JCPOA 'Hypocritical'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday accused the United States of having a hypocritical position on talks aimed at... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T13:36+0000
2022-10-24T13:36+0000
world
jcpoa
iran
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097793547_0:107:800:557_1920x0_80_0_0_21abca95e695949a487e87fdbae40ab7.jpg
"The behavior of the US is very hypocritical, it is hypocritical and also lying at the official level ... the US is saying that negotiations have been terminated. Why do they say through mediators then that they are ready to resume talks? They want to return to the deal, without having to pay for it," Kanaani was quoted by the Iranian news agency Fars as saying at a weekly press conference.Last week, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that there was no movement on the revival of the JCPOA, as the talks "are stalled.”The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.On September 2, Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA, while a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response, but it is "not constructive."
https://sputniknews.com/20220910/iran-europes-unconstructive-statement-on-jcpoa-talks-may-undermine-nuclear-deal-revival-1100640988.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097793547_0:0:743:557_1920x0_80_0_0_9d1a343efe11a77f357e37a202f6b468.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jcpoa, iran, us
jcpoa, iran, us

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls US Position on Talks on Revival of JCPOA 'Hypocritical'

13:36 GMT 24.10.2022
© Tasnim News AgencyIran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© Tasnim News Agency
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday accused the United States of having a hypocritical position on talks aimed at the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"The behavior of the US is very hypocritical, it is hypocritical and also lying at the official level ... the US is saying that negotiations have been terminated. Why do they say through mediators then that they are ready to resume talks? They want to return to the deal, without having to pay for it," Kanaani was quoted by the Iranian news agency Fars as saying at a weekly press conference.
Last week, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that there was no movement on the revival of the JCPOA, as the talks "are stalled.”
The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2022
World
Iran: Europe's 'Unconstructive' Statement on JCPOA Talks May Undermine Nuclear Deal Revival
10 September, 17:53 GMT
On September 2, Kanaani said that Tehran sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA, while a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US received Tehran's response, but it is "not constructive."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала