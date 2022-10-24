https://sputniknews.com/20221024/fsb-says-detained-daech-supporters-in-pyatigorsk-for-preparing-blast-in-police-department-1102566355.html

FSB Detains Daesh Supporters in Russia's Pyatigorsk for Plotting Blast in Police Department

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Supporters of the Daesh* terrorist group were detained in the Russian city of Pyatigorsk for plotting an explosion in the city police... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

"A terrorist attack was thwarted on the territory of the Stavropol region ... The criminal activity of a clandestine cell of supporters of international terrorist organization Daesh was exposed and suppressed in Pyatigorsk," the FSB said in a statement.The group included citizens of the Central Asian republics who planned to blow up the city police department, the statement said, adding that the detainees confessed.Bomb components, including striking elements, assembly diagrams, symbols of the Daesh were seized during searches.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

