Fearing COVID-19 Surge After Festivals, Medics in India Urge Citizens to Follow Precautions

Fearing COVID-19 Surge After Festivals, Medics in India Urge Citizens to Follow Precautions

According to Federal Health Ministry data, India’s total COVID-19 cases has climbed to over 44.6 million, with 1,334 new cases reported in the past 24 hours... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

Festivities are back in India following a two-year gap, when COVID-19 wrought havoc across the country, claiming the lives of thousands of people, while many are still suffering the long-term impacts of the pandemic.Mass vaccination programs and strict protocols have helped bring the situation under control, to the extent that many in the country believe the virus has disappeared. However, with the emergence of a new Omicron sub-variant, concerns have again been raised.He further stated that the chances of getting infected are high during festivals, as the public has started to neglect health protocols. Meanwhile, over the past two years, it has become clear that the only way to break the spread is to observe “COVID-appropriate behavior.”“This is what happens during festivals, or any other occasion when there is a crowd. However, we don’t need to be scared, though we need to be cautious,” Dr. Gopal said.However, Dr. Gopal believes that it is not about new variants or specific variants, as they will keep occurring. “COVID is here to stay like Influenza. We are just hoping that the variants will become less lethal. They will come, there will be surge and then they will [subside]. So, I think that we shouldn’t be going into nomenclature.”Precaution Is the Only CureIndian healthcare experts, doctors, and the federal government have all been advocating for following protocols and precautions since COVID-19 entered the country.These guidelines were followed rigorously by almost everyone, but in recent months, many have abandoned the precautionary measures.Both doctors agreed that it can’t always be the government that has to impose things. Rather, people should understand that it is for their own safety. “The government has already issued the guidelines and it is at every public place that people have to wear masks, so now it is the responsibility of people to follow it. You can’t handhold each and every person. We are not in a school where we have to be taught everything. For two years, we have seen the disaster made by this deadly virus,” Dr. Sharma explained.Dr. Gopal said the government has never retracted its guidelines and has never said people no longer have to wear masks, as has been said in other countries, so it is not the authorities who are at fault.

