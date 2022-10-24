https://sputniknews.com/20221024/convicted-sex-offenders--pedophiles-are-working-for-uk-police-force-data-shows-1102567314.html

Convicted Sex Offenders & Pedophiles Are Working for UK Police Force, Data Shows

Hundreds of wrongdoers were escaping justice, revealed the findings of a damning interim misconduct review into the UK's largest police force by Baroness...

104 police officers and staff received a criminal conviction while serving with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) from January 1 2019 up to July 31 this year, data released under a Freedom of Information request shows. Negligence in conducting background checks when hiring and squeezed funding under the Tory government have been slammed by critics as factors feeding into the force's failings.Among those convicted were 11 sex offenders and 6 convicted of misconduct in public office, with one individual still serving with the force, according to the information cited by British media outlets. 32 police and staff were convicted of traffic offences, four for theft, two each for forgery and drugs and one for criminal damage, with a further 22 people convicted of unspecified other offences.The murder case refers to Wayne Couzens, serving a whole-life sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham for kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard in March 2021.Across 22 other forces, an estimated 284 officers and staff have a criminal record, figures showed, with Scotland Yard leading the "appaling" statistics. Forces with the largest number of convictions were Thames Valley and North Wales both with 31, Derbyshire with 27, as well as both West Midlands and Gwent with 24. Half of forces refused to provide details, the Daily Mail reported, while Humberside Police was the only responding force to claim it had no officers or staff with convictions.During the period in question, former Met officers Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33, were jailed for two years and nine months after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office. The two ex-officers had taken and shared photographs of bodies of murder victims found in June 2020. Another former police officer, Kashif Mahmood, dressed in his uniform used marked and unmarked police cars to work with an organised crime gang, according to the Express.Another former PC, Adnan Arib, was jailed for two years in March after admitting misconduct in public office offences for abusing his position to try to start sexual relationships with two “vulnerable” teenage girls. Having a criminal record does not automatically bar one from joining the police and officers are ostensibly vetted when they join. However, the new information showed that some officers were still in post despite multiple convictions, while others, already found guilty, were suspended pending misconduct hearings. The scale of criminality within the UK police was laid bare after media pressure prompted the force to release the statistics despite earlier attempts to hide behind data protection rules. 'Unchallenged Corrupting Behaviours'Earlier, in an interim review into misconduct published on October 17, Victims' Commissioner Baroness Louise Casey revealed that officers guilty of breaking the law or of “unacceptable behaviour” were systemically dodging justice. No more than 1 percent of those facing multiple allegations of serious offences, such as corruption, sexual assault and domestic violence, had been dismissed, according to Casey, appointed to lead an independent review of culture and standards into the Metropolitan Police in London following the murder of Sarah Everard.The Met took on average 400 days to deal with claims of misconduct, showed the report. In almost 60 percent of cases, allegations of wrongdoing were dismissed with “no case to answer.” Evidence of systemic racism in the way such cases are handled was cited, with Black and Asian officers more likely to have proceedings brought against them than white officers by 81 percent and 55 percent respectively. According to insiders, the force took "forever" to handle complaints.Furthermore, some 1,809 officers - or 20 percent of those facing allegations - had more than one complaint levelled against them.Describing the interim review as a “sobering moment”, Sir Mark Rowley, the Met commissioner, said he was “appalled” by the findings and underscored that a “radical overhaul” of the force was necessary. Rowley, who took over after a succession of racism and misogyny scandals plaguing the Met prompted the resignation of predecessor Dame Cressida Dick in February, wrote to Baroness Louise Casey:Rowley apologised to the public and the force's "honest and dedicated officers" who he said had been let down. He added that he would seek government support for a review of existing disciplinary procedures, arguing that the Met should have the final say in dismissing officers guilty of misconduct. Currently, the case rests with independent chairs. Baroness Louise Casey's final report is due the following spring.Tory Budget Cuts to BlameEarlier, cuts under Conservative-led governments were faulted for a negative effect upon policing by the National Police Chiefs Council. It stated in late August that crime detection and charge rates had plummeted following austerity measures and a fall in police numbers since 2010.In a Policy Exchange paper entitled “Crime & Policing: What Do We want from the Next Prime Minister?” written by former Met detective chief inspector David Spencer, governments led by former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May (2010 – 2019) were accused of failing to invest in policing while trying to reform its structures. The report conceded that although funding was boosted somewhat under Boris Johnson, the Tory government had not implemented sufficient reforms.Data released earleir by the Home Office showed there were 142,759 police officers in England and Wales in June 2022 compared with 143,734 in March 2011. The figures were particularly compelling given that during the cited period, the population in England and Wales increased by 3.5 million people.

