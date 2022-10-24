https://sputniknews.com/20221024/brics-expansion-will-help-create-multipolar-world-order-think-tank-says-1102581042.html

BRICS Expansion Will Help Create Multipolar World Order, Think Tank Says

Sputnik: China, India, and Russia are South Africa's partners in BRICS. What are the most important areas of cooperation in today's situation for the three nations, as well as on the bilateral level between the countries?Dr. Philani Mthembu: Well, I think for South Africa, especially since South Africa will be hosting the BRICS next year, one of the key issues is around issues of development, so keeping development at the top of multilateral fora. I think it's also the issues of the food crisis that is being faced, especially among other African countries, rising costs and how we can actually promote a more multilateral order, but one that is able to actually resolve real challenges that are facing the Global South.Sputnik: We saw an announcement last week that Saudi Arabia is planning to join BRICS. If this happens, what are the main benefits for the BRICS nations and for Riyadh itself?Dr. Philani Mthembu: Well, you know, South Africa has promoted the idea of BRICS engaging [with] other countries. So from the beginning, since 2013, it actually promoted regional outreaches and I think we are seeing a logical development of that. So we've now got an expansion within the New Development Bank, which I think adds to the BRICS as a grouping. And it's very important going into this summit next year that we concretize how BRICS members will deal with expansion, because I do think it will add value to have some form of expansion, whatever the form that actually takes. And I know within the NDB, of course, the BRICS countries have said their share should not fall below 50% of it. So when it comes to the actual expansion of BRICS, obviously there will be modalities that need to be worked out, but I think ultimately it will actually contribute towards creating a multipolar world order.Sputnik: A lot has been said about the rise of the Global South recently, the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. You specialize in emerging powers, among other things. What is the potential of these regions in terms of economy and political influence? What are the means which they can use to play a bigger role globally?Dr. Philani Mthembu: Well, the Global South has played a stronger role for the last few decades, and I think it can no longer be ignored. But I think what's also important, at least for our counterparts in the West, is not to look at that as a negative. Because the countries of the Global South bring resources, they bring material resources, they bring intellectual resources, they bring their own technology and their own solutions to solving development challenges. And I think when you ensure that these countries play a stronger role in global fora, you have a better chance of actually achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which, of course, is positive and contributes to global peace and security.Sputnik: The main topic of discussion today at the Valdai Club is a world without superpowers. Are we already living in a polycentric world or is it still a figure of speech rather than part of reality?Dr. Philani Mthembu: We have areas where we still have a monopoly or let's say, for instance, US military supremacy and projection into other parts of the world. The US still controls large parts, I think, of the media and is able to project its narratives on the global stage. But when we talk about politics, when we talk about economy, when we talk about culture and other areas, there's increasing contestation in those areas. And I think countries of the Global South are playing much more assertive roles in that area.

