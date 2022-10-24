https://sputniknews.com/20221024/bob-woodward-to-publish-tapes-of-20-trump-interviews-from-trio-of-books-on-his-presidency-1102596619.html

Bob Woodward to Publish Tapes of 20 Trump Interviews From Trio of Books on His Presidency

Woodward released a lengthy essay on Saturday in the Washington Post about the tapes and justifying his decision to publish them in full - something he’s never done with his source material in half a century of covering White House politics.“[A]fter listening again to the 20 interviews I conducted with President Donald Trump during his last year as chief executive, I have decided to take the unusual step of releasing them. I was struck by how Trump pounded in my ears in a way the printed page cannot capture,” Woodward wrote.The article includes multiple excerpts from conversations between him and the 45th US president, many of which involve the two men shouting at each other.Woodward used those 20 interviews in the writing of three books about Trump’s presidency: Fear (2018), about the first two years of Trump’s presidency, Russiagate, North Korea negotiations, and his deeply dysfunctional administration; Rage (2020), which focuses largely on the COVID-19 pandemic and the George Floyd protests; and Peril (2021), about the crisis of the transition of power from Trump to Biden, Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the investigation and prosecution of those efforts after Joe Biden took office.They reached their zenith on January 6, 2021, when thousands of Trump supporters, buttressed by far-right and fascist militia groups, stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the November 2020 election. Trump was impeached on charges of inciting the insurrection but was acquitted by a minority of senators in the trial that followed. However, the US Department of Justice has vigorously pursued charges against hundreds of rioters from that day.However, the release of Woodward’s tapes has been criticized by several journalists on the American political left.“Bob Woodward spent months whining that Obama wasn't nice to him one time and now he's like ‘guys I'm kind of feeling Trump might be a fascist.’ Perfect example of how ivory tower journalism fails to inform the public,” wrote American Independent writer Oliver Willis.He noted that he published his first warnings about Trump “being dangerous” in 2015, on the day the real estate mogul announced his candidacy for president.Woodward has written for the Washington Post since 1971, making a name for himself for covering the Watergate Scandal that led to the downfall of US President Richard Nixon, and writing about every presidential administration since then.

