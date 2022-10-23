https://sputniknews.com/20221023/twitterstorm-as-trans-comedian-bares-all-on-live-british-tv-1102556382.html

Twitterstorm as Trans Comedian Bares All on Live British TV

The revival of the popular British TV comedy show known originally as Saturday Live caused quite a furor on social media after one of the program’s participants exposed themselves on live TV.During the show, which was aired on Channel 4 on October 21 as a one-off special and retitled Friday Night Live, transgender comedian Jordan Gray cast off her clothes and pranced around buck naked.“You know the best thing about live TV? I can do stupid stuff like this!” Gray told the audience as she finished performing a comic song before swiftly removing her pink dress.She then danced around the stage and even used her penis to play the keyboard she was using to perform the song.This spectacle left quite a few social media users visibly unamused, with some calling out Gray over her “misogyny” and others slamming Channel 4.“I see the Trans crowd loved Jordan Gray on Friday Night Live,” one netizen wrote. “His anthem 'I'm better than you' just about sums up the misogyny of trans activists towards women. And what is so transgressive about waving your penis round on T.V. Are we in senior infants?”“A Trans flasher exposed their penis on live TV. And channel 4 didn't even provide a trigger warning before the flashing images appeared,” another complained.Yet another netizen argued that, while male comedian Jerry Sadowitz “was cancelled from his Edinburgh Fringe show because he apparently exposed himself in front of a live audience”, a “male comedian” on Friday Night Live was cheered for a similar feat “because he has breasts as well as a penis”.Meanwhile, Gray herself appeared unrepentant, tweeting: “Woke up this morning to the smell of burning gammon. And it is DELICIOUS.”

