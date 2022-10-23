https://sputniknews.com/20221023/trump-hints-at-2024-run-1102542119.html
Trump Hints at 2024 Run
Trump Hints at 2024 Run
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump hinted at his readiness to take part in the next US presidential election in 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump hinted at his readiness to take part in the next US presidential election in 2024.
Speaking at a rally in front of his supporters in Texas, Trump reiterated that the results of the 2020 presidential election were "rigged and stolen."
"I ran twice, I won twice. And I did much better the second time than I did the first. Getting million more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016, and, likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. Now, in order to make our country successful and glorious again, i will probably have to do it again," Trump said.
Trump said in September that he could decide in the near future whether he would participate in the US presidential election in 2024
.
The ex-president dropped the latest hint a day after the January 6 House Select Committee issued a subpoena to Trump for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots. Trump was asked to appear for a deposition on November 14 either in person or via a video link, in order to provide records regarding his actions on the day when a mob entered the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.