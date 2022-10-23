https://sputniknews.com/20221023/somalian-security-forces-neutralize-all-militants-involved-in-hotel-siege---reports-1102558448.html

Somalian Security Forces Neutralize All Militants Involved in Hotel Siege - Reports

Somalian Security Forces Neutralize All Militants Involved in Hotel Siege - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Somalian security forces have neutralized all militants who were laying siege to a hotel in the port city of Kismayo, the Somali National... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-23T19:38+0000

2022-10-23T19:38+0000

2022-10-23T19:38+0000

africa

somalia

kismayo

militants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100019263_0:285:3072:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_dcdc2bb65f33ce0a45f2fa951a027c68.jpg

Earlier in the day, Somalian media reported that a group of militants started the siege of Tawakal Hotel, a popular meeting place for government officials, by detonating a car bomb. The siege reportedly left five people dead.According to the SONNA, the civilians trapped inside the hotel were rescued. No casualties among the security forces have been reported so far.Al-Shabaab, an Islamist group affiliated with al-Qaeda*, has claimed the responsibility for the blast. The radical group has been waging an armed insurgency against the government of Somalia for years and controls large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.*a terrorist organization, banned in Russia

somalia

kismayo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

somalia, kismayo, militants