https://sputniknews.com/20221023/shooting-at-medical-center-in-texas-results-in-two-dead-suspect-in-custody---reports-1102539568.html
Shooting at Medical Center in Texas Results in Two Dead, Suspect in Custody - Reports
Shooting at Medical Center in Texas Results in Two Dead, Suspect in Custody - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A gunman has shot and killed two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, located southwest of downtown Dallas, Texas, NBC News... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-23T00:08+0000
2022-10-23T00:08+0000
2022-10-23T00:08+0000
americas
us
texas
dallas
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg
The shooting occurred at around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday (16:00 GMT).A Methodist Health System police officer confronted and shot the suspect, who is now in custody, according to hospital officials."The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital," NBC quoted Methodist officials as saying on Saturday.The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_56:0:1865:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_22416dc026167269dd524c6653c97ac5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, texas, dallas, shooting
us, texas, dallas, shooting
Shooting at Medical Center in Texas Results in Two Dead, Suspect in Custody - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A gunman has shot and killed two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, located southwest of downtown Dallas, Texas, NBC News reports citing hospital officials.
The shooting occurred at around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday (16:00 GMT).
"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," the system's executive leadership said in a written statement quoted by NBC on Saturday.
A Methodist Health System police officer confronted and shot the suspect, who is now in custody, according to hospital officials.
"The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital," NBC quoted Methodist officials as saying on Saturday.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.