Shooting at Medical Center in Texas Results in Two Dead, Suspect in Custody - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A gunman has shot and killed two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, located southwest of downtown Dallas, Texas, NBC News... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

The shooting occurred at around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday (16:00 GMT).A Methodist Health System police officer confronted and shot the suspect, who is now in custody, according to hospital officials."The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital," NBC quoted Methodist officials as saying on Saturday.The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

