Shooting at Medical Center in Texas Results in Two Dead, Suspect in Custody - Reports
Shooting at Medical Center in Texas Results in Two Dead, Suspect in Custody - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A gunman has shot and killed two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, located southwest of downtown Dallas, Texas, NBC News... 23.10.2022
Shooting at Medical Center in Texas Results in Two Dead, Suspect in Custody - Reports

00:08 GMT 23.10.2022
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A gunman has shot and killed two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, located southwest of downtown Dallas, Texas, NBC News reports citing hospital officials.
The shooting occurred at around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday (16:00 GMT).
"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," the system's executive leadership said in a written statement quoted by NBC on Saturday.
A Methodist Health System police officer confronted and shot the suspect, who is now in custody, according to hospital officials.
"The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital," NBC quoted Methodist officials as saying on Saturday.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
