Saudi Crown Prince Not to Attend LAS Summit - Algerian Presidential Office

"Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a phone call from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, who expressed regret that he would not attend the Arab League summit in Algeria under doctors’ recommendations," the presidential press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.Abdelmadjid Tebboune wished a swift recovery to the Crown Prince.The two-day LAS summit is scheduled to take place in Algeria from November 1-2.

