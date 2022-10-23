Saudi Crown Prince Not to Attend LAS Summit - Algerian Presidential Office

International
"Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a phone call from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, who expressed regret that he would not attend the Arab League summit in Algeria under doctors’ recommendations," the presidential press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.Abdelmadjid Tebboune wished a swift recovery to the Crown Prince.The two-day LAS summit is scheduled to take place in Algeria from November 1-2.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will not be able to participate in the upcoming summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) in Algeria, the Algerian presidential press service informs.
"Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a phone call from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, who expressed regret that he would not attend the Arab League summit in Algeria under doctors’ recommendations," the presidential press service said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
Abdelmadjid Tebboune wished a swift recovery to the Crown Prince.
The two-day LAS summit is scheduled to take place in Algeria from November 1-2.
