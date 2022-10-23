International
DPRK Says it Opened Fire With Grenade Launchers in Response to Shots From South Korea - Reports
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221023/opec-output-cuts-likely-to-be-four-times-less-than-flagged---us-special-envoy-1102558879.html
OPEC+ Output Cuts Likely to Be Four Times Less Than Flagged - US Special Envoy
OPEC+ Output Cuts Likely to Be Four Times Less Than Flagged - US Special Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuts in OPEC+ oil production are likely to be four times less than announced, as they represent a political move rather than a force that... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-23T21:13+0000
2022-10-23T21:13+0000
americas
amos hochstein
us
opec
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092702016_0:0:2899:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5f5e13db811ee8cdf14256e3cca6f.jpg
In early October, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to decrease oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November in response to uncertainty in global energy markets.Hochstein also noted that global oil prices were gradually cooling down."When I was here last, in June, we were at $120 a barrel of oil... Today we're at $85," the envoy said.The Biden administration has condemned the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production as a boon to Russia, whose energy market the collective West targeted with sanctions in response to the special military operation in Ukraine. Saudi Arabia has rejected US accusations that it was aligning itself with Russia, stressing that the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by a slowing economy around the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221023/south-african-president-welcomes-opec-oil-production-cuts-to-stabilize-market-1102558309.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092702016_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6165dfb59ba0c4499b8aa8d8b884a3c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
amos hochstein, us, opec
amos hochstein, us, opec

OPEC+ Output Cuts Likely to Be Four Times Less Than Flagged - US Special Envoy

21:13 GMT 23.10.2022
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, talks with State Department Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein during the Caribbean Energy Security Summit, at the State Department in Washington.
In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, talks with State Department Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein during the Caribbean Energy Security Summit, at the State Department in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuts in OPEC+ oil production are likely to be four times less than announced, as they represent a political move rather than a force that could impact the market, US Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein said on Sunday.
In early October, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to decrease oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November in response to uncertainty in global energy markets.
"They say, 'Well, we're not actually going to cut 2 million. We're just going to cut 900, and then you look a little deeper, and it's really just about 500.' So the impact on the market is not going to be as significant, so this was more of a big political statement that OPEC has made," Hochstein told US broadcaster CBS.
Hochstein also noted that global oil prices were gradually cooling down.
In this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, a Whiting Petroleum Co. pumpjack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
Africa
South African President Welcomes OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts to Stabilize Market
18:57 GMT
"When I was here last, in June, we were at $120 a barrel of oil... Today we're at $85," the envoy said.
The Biden administration has condemned the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production as a boon to Russia, whose energy market the collective West targeted with sanctions in response to the special military operation in Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia has rejected US accusations that it was aligning itself with Russia, stressing that the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by a slowing economy around the world.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала