https://sputniknews.com/20221023/opec-output-cuts-likely-to-be-four-times-less-than-flagged---us-special-envoy-1102558879.html

OPEC+ Output Cuts Likely to Be Four Times Less Than Flagged - US Special Envoy

OPEC+ Output Cuts Likely to Be Four Times Less Than Flagged - US Special Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuts in OPEC+ oil production are likely to be four times less than announced, as they represent a political move rather than a force that... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-23T21:13+0000

2022-10-23T21:13+0000

2022-10-23T21:13+0000

americas

amos hochstein

us

opec

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092702016_0:0:2899:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5f5e13db811ee8cdf14256e3cca6f.jpg

In early October, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to decrease oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November in response to uncertainty in global energy markets.Hochstein also noted that global oil prices were gradually cooling down."When I was here last, in June, we were at $120 a barrel of oil... Today we're at $85," the envoy said.The Biden administration has condemned the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production as a boon to Russia, whose energy market the collective West targeted with sanctions in response to the special military operation in Ukraine. Saudi Arabia has rejected US accusations that it was aligning itself with Russia, stressing that the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by a slowing economy around the world.

https://sputniknews.com/20221023/south-african-president-welcomes-opec-oil-production-cuts-to-stabilize-market-1102558309.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

amos hochstein, us, opec