https://sputniknews.com/20221023/moscow-us-poured-millions-into-hungarian-opposition-trying-to-topple-pm-orban-1102545801.html

Moscow: US Poured Millions Into Hungarian Opposition Trying to Topple PM Orban

Moscow: US Poured Millions Into Hungarian Opposition Trying to Topple PM Orban

Budapest repeatedly raised its voice against anti-Russia sanctions, stressing that Hungary won't support any measures which damage its economy. 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-23T12:17+0000

2022-10-23T12:17+0000

2022-10-23T12:17+0000

world

russia

hungary

us

opposition

ngo

maria zakharova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103074/10/1030741064_0:395:4632:3001_1920x0_80_0_0_0d420fdf280879924083586e86530bfb.jpg

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Washington had fueled the movement against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, since the US doesn't consider the country obedient enough.According to the report, the foundation, created just before the February elections, enjoyed close ties with the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). The report also suggested that Action for Democracy is connected to Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros, who funds Open Society Foundations, banned by Hungary several years ago.Zakharova also reminded that the EU leadership was also discontent with Budapest's independent stance, threatening Hungary with fines and sanctions, while calling it an "electoral autocracy" for refusing to follow orders from Brussels.Hungary has staunchly opposed the EU sanctions against Russia. Budapest has repeatedly warned that Brussels' decision to send military aid to Kiev amid the Russian special military op there and to impose restrictions against Moscow will result in a major economic collapse of the bloc.The sanctions, backed by the US, Britain, and the EU, exacerbated fuel market issues, resulting in a major energy crisis across Europe, with record-high inflation and skyrocketing cost of living.

russia

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, hungary, us, opposition, ngo, maria zakharova