Militants Storm Hotel in Somalia, Leave 8 People Injured, Reports Say
Militants Storm Hotel in Somalia, Leave 8 People Injured, Reports Say
At least eight people were injured as militants seized a hotel in the port city of Kismayo in southern Somalia, Somalian media reported on
Militants Storm Hotel in Somalia, Leave 8 People Injured, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured as militants seized a hotel in the port city of Kismayo in southern Somalia, Somalian media reported on Sunday.
Those injured included children from a nearby school, the Garowe Online news portal reported.
The siege was taking place at Tawakal Hotel, a popular meeting place for government officials, the Dalsan broadcaster said.
Militants stormed the hotel after blowing up a car bomb
, according to reports.
Al-Shabaab radical Islamist group* has claimed responsibility for the explosions, Garowe Online said.
Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.
* terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.