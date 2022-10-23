https://sputniknews.com/20221023/militants-storm-hotel-in-somalia-leave-8-people-injured-reports-say-1102551888.html

Militants Storm Hotel in Somalia, Leave 8 People Injured, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured as militants seized a hotel in the port city of Kismayo in southern Somalia, Somalian media reported on

Those injured included children from a nearby school, the Garowe Online news portal reported.The siege was taking place at Tawakal Hotel, a popular meeting place for government officials, the Dalsan broadcaster said.Militants stormed the hotel after blowing up a car bomb, according to reports.Al-Shabaab radical Islamist group* has claimed responsibility for the explosions, Garowe Online said.Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.* terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

