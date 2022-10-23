LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Civilian Infrastructure in Energodar, Zaporozhye Region

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was plotted and carried out by Kiev.
According to Gen. Sergei Surovikin, commander of all Russian forces in the military operation zone, the situation remains tense, as Ukrainian troops continue to shell cities and attempt to attack Russian positions.
Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin ordered the introduction of martial law in the four new subjects of the Russian Federation - the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson Region and Zaporozhye Region, which recently joined the country following referendums.