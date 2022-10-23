International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
https://sputniknews.com/20221023/live-updates-ukraine-shells-civilian-infrastructure-in-energodar-zaporozhye-region-1102542832.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Civilian Infrastructure in Energodar, Zaporozhye Region
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Civilian Infrastructure in Energodar, Zaporozhye Region
Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, after the terrorist attack on the... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-23T06:45+0000
2022-10-23T06:46+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104873/15/1048731564_0:125:3227:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_9acc2b8d060f0bdf691212b3f7a73bd5.jpg
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104873/15/1048731564_232:0:2947:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_f1b9f1e2c007617f01e9440e85dcad10.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Ukrainian 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad fires rocket during a military exercise at a shooting range close to Devichiki in the Kiev region on October 28, 2016 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Civilian Infrastructure in Energodar, Zaporozhye Region

06:45 GMT 23.10.2022 (Updated: 06:46 GMT 23.10.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was plotted and carried out by Kiev.
According to Gen. Sergei Surovikin, commander of all Russian forces in the military operation zone, the situation remains tense, as Ukrainian troops continue to shell cities and attempt to attack Russian positions.
Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin ordered the introduction of martial law in the four new subjects of the Russian Federation - the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson Region and Zaporozhye Region, which recently joined the country following referendums.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:41 GMT 23.10.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell School in Donetsk
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала