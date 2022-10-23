https://sputniknews.com/20221023/john-lennons-final-letter-sold-for-nearly-64000-1102552991.html
John Lennon's Final Letter Sold for Nearly $64,000
John Lennon's Final Letter Sold for Nearly $64,000
The letter is considered to be the last known legal document featuring his autograph.
The very letter that legendary singer and The Beatles co-founder John Lennon penned mere hours before his tragic death at the hands of Mark Chapman on December 8, 1980, has been sold at an auction for a lump sum of money, TMZ has reported.According to the media outlet, the letter, which Lennon wrote to his accountant Barry Nichols, went for $63,750. It was originally expected to fetch a price between $30,000 and $50,000.The letter in question is the last known legal document featuring Lennon’s autograph. It lists the names of three proxies that the singer opted to back at The Beatles corporation’s annual meeting that was expected to be held later that same month.The name of the buyer who won the letter’s bidding at the 17-day online auction held by the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house currently remains unknown, as they opted to remain anonymous, the media outlet added.
