Indian Weather Department Issues Red Alert in Coastal States as Cyclone Threats Loom Large
Indian Weather Department Issues Red Alert in Coastal States as Cyclone Threats Loom Large
India's eastern coastal states and Bangladesh have faced intense cyclones for the last three consecutive years, causing massive destruction in the region.
Indian Weather Department Issues Red Alert in Coastal States as Cyclone Threats Loom Large

23.10.2022
Rishikesh Kumar
India's eastern coastal states and Bangladesh have faced intense cyclones for the last three consecutive years, causing massive destruction in the region. The intensity of cyclonic storms in the North Indian Ocean region has been increasing over the past four decades, a study conducted by Indian scientists revealed in 2021.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a "red alert" for Gangetic West Bengal and the northeastern states for the next two days in the wake of Cyclone Sitrang. Wind gusts up to 100 kmph may hit the coastal areas of West Bengal late Sunday.
According to the forecast, states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, which are home to over 30 million people, are anticipated to face moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday.
The coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal may also experience heavy rainfall through Tuesday.
As of Sunday afternoon, the depression had strengthened into a deep depression (wind speed 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph).
A satellite-based prediction shows the cyclone is likely to cross Bangladesh on Tuesday morning (October 25).
The federal government and state governments put disaster relief units, Coast Guard, and other departments on alert mode to ensure the safety of the people in the affected areas. Fishermen have been urged not to venture into the sea, and area residents have been advised to avoid the beach.
From the Super Cyclone that hit India's Odisha state in 1999 to Cyclone Yaas earlier this year, the country has witnessed over 10,000 deaths. According to reports, since 1970, India has been struck by over 117 cyclones.
